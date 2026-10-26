Browns Float Idea of Adding Another QB to Roster

The Cleveland Browns are running out of time to sort out their quarterback room, but Todd Monken clearly isn’t stressed about the decision.

Cleveland must activate Dillon Gabriel to the 53-man roster by Tuesday or leave him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Bringing him back without moving another quarterback would give the Browns four, with Gabriel joining Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and rookie Taylen Green.

Monken offered little clarity when asked about keeping the entire group. He did, however, suggest the Browns could squeeze in another.

“Sure, it’s possible. Hell, it’s possible to pick up one more and we’ll have five,” Monken said with a smile.

The quip leaves Cleveland’s actual plans unsettled. Keeping four quarterbacks would preserve the Browns’ options at the position, although doing so would require sacrificing a roster spot that could provide depth elsewhere.

Gabriel has been sidelined with a back injury since the preseason. His return would force a decision on how many quarterbacks Cleveland wants to carry, with Sanders as Watson’s primary backup and Green also on the active roster. Green has served as the inactive third, emergency quarterback on game days.

Deshaun Watson Delivers His Most Complete Browns Performance

The roster debate comes as Watson strengthens his hold on the starting job.

Watson completed 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards and added a rushing touchdown in Sunday’s 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans. It was his first 300-yard passing game with Cleveland, helping the Browns improve to 5-2.

He also delivered his fifth fourth-quarter game-winning drive of the season. After Tennessee tied the game with 58 seconds remaining, Watson moved Cleveland 55 yards in four plays to set up Andre Szmyt’s winning 32-yard field goal.

“He has something in him to be able to make plays when it counts,” Monken said. “We’re trying to flatline our play earlier in the game to be more consistent.”

Cleveland again fell behind 14-0, although the offense responded with 17 unanswered points before halftime. Watson threw for 202 yards in the opening half, giving the Browns considerably more production before their familiar late escape.

“That was the most complete game (for Watson),” Monken said. “That was close to Pittsburgh in terms of where to go with the ball, being in control, with his composure. The way we operated was better, not perfect, but better, on the road. But a real credit to him. And that’s all we’re trying to do.”

Watson believes the offense still has much more to offer.

“We haven’t even reached our peak,” he said. “We still have a lot more for good football to go and that’s what we strive for is just trying to be perfect. But that’s hard to do in this league. We left a lot of points and opportunities out there, but it showcased how explosive we can definitely be.”

KC Concepcion Leads Breakout Day for Browns Offense

Rookie receiver KC Concepcion gave Watson a productive target throughout the first half, catching eight passes for 129 yards before the break. He added 23 rushing yards on three carries, finishing with a career-best 152 yards from scrimmage.

Concepcion credited the growing communication with his quarterback.

“Me and Deshaun, our chemistry is still growing,” Concepcion said. “We’ve been able to talk more. Whenever he sees something, he comes up to me, he tells me if I see the coverage play out this way, this is what he is expecting me to do.”

The Browns finished with 491 total yards, getting contributions throughout the offense in their most complete showing of the season.

Quinshon Judkins rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while Dylan Sampson added 45 rushing yards in his return from injured reserve. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. caught six passes for 91 yards, including the 36-yard catch-and-run that put Cleveland in position for the winning kick.

Cleveland will try to carry that production into Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh, where the two 5-2 rivals will meet with sole possession of first place in the AFC North at stake.