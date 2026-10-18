Dallas Cowboys Week 6 Game Preview: Who Is Their Opponent, What Time Are They Playing?

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 6 with a 2-3 record on the back of a humiliating 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that started an undrafted rookie at quarterback on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

This coming Sunday, they will play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at 7.20pm CT (8.20pm ET).

The Packers are in the reverse position, having defeated division rivals the Chicago Bears 31-7 at home in Week 5 despite coming into the game as small underdogs.

Who Will the Cowboys Be Missing in Week 6?

The Cowboys go into the matchup with two players ruled out on the injury report: cornerback Cobie Durant will miss his fourth game in a row with a hamstring injury, whilst rookie offensive tackle Drew Shelton will miss his second consecutive game – also with a hamstring issue.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is questionable with a hamstring injury, as are cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and Ameer Speed with ankle and knee injuries. Porter missed Week 5’s loss due to an illness.

Dallas are small underdogs heading into the game at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

What are the Major Battles For the Cowboys?

The main area of focus for Dallas will be containing the explosive Packers passing offense. Green Bay are the NFL’s fourth ranked team by passing yards, and both top wideouts, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson have had impressive starts to the season.

Between them and tight end Tucker Kraft, the Cowboys will have their hands full trying to mitigate the damage the Packers can inflict on what is currently the league’s 31st ranked defense.

Dallas will be hoping that they have Joey Porter Jr. back to help out CB1 DaRon Bland on the perimeter, and that new senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who was previously the defensive coordinator of the Packers from 2018-2020, can help defensive coordinator Christian Parker sort out the team’s defensive woes sooner rather than later.