Versatile Youngster Called ‘Best Value’ After Broncos HC Sean Payton’s Rare Move

The Denver Broncos held off on addressing several of their veteran players on expiring contracts this offseason. However, the Broncos drafted Sai’vion Jones out of LSU in the third round of the 2025 draft. Those veterans may have to wait a little longer.

Jones, selected No. 101 overall, is a bigger-bodied, versatile defensive lineman who can play inside and out.

He could get that opportunity early and often with the Broncos.

“Jones may be the player with the best chance to dramatically outplay his draft slot. The 6-foot-5, 283-pound prospect had a breakthrough year in 2024, tallying 43 pressures, 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on May 5.

“He enters the NFL at just 21 and is still ascending as a pass rusher. One way to view Jones is as a potential upgrade over Jordan Jackson, who was serviceable while playing 27 percent of defensive snaps last season but doesn’t possess the same explosiveness Jones has in his lengthy frame. Jones’ blend of size, skill and SEC experience should help him make an impact along Denver’s defensive front sooner rather than later.”

Kosmider deemed Jones the Broncos’ “best value pick” of the 2025 draft.

Jones is from Louisiana. He has ties to the Broncos’ coaching staff, including defensive line coach Jamar Cain. Cain was an assistant with the same title at LSU in 2022. Jones is excited about landing with the Broncos.

“It’s great,” Jones said, per Broncos Wire’s Jon Heath on May 4. “I’m glad he’s there, not because I knew he was going to pick me up or something like that — I didn’t know that actually — just the fact that he knows what kind of player is coming into the facility already. He knows I’m going to give 100 percent, and I’m going to do whatever they ask me to do.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Jones as his EDGE19 and outside of the top-100 prospects entering the draft.

“Jones doesn’t have top-tier cornering speed and makes himself too big of a target at the top of his rush when attempting to win high-side. But he is at his best when relying on his long levers to work through contact and affect the quarterback or working down the line as a run defender (NFL scouts routinely bring up his toughness as a differentiating factor),” Brugler wrote in April.

“Jones needs continued schooling with his hands and pad level, but he plays long, strong and persistent as a downhill force player against both pass and run. He hasn’t yet reached his football ceiling and has the tools to become a solid depth piece on an NFL defensive line.”

Sai’vion Jones Pick Part of ‘Growth’ From Broncos HC Sean Payton

Before the draft, the Broncos were a team frequently linked to a potential trade up, potentially for running back Ashton Jeanty or one of tight ends, Colston Loveland or T.J. Warren. Instead, the Broncos stood pat in Round 1 and traded back twice in Round 2.

One of the selections they picked up, from the Philadelphia Eagles, was used to select Jones.

The prospect is one thing. The process that led to his landing with the Broncos also garnered attention for head coach Sean Payton.

“(Trading down) probably shows some level of growth with Payton, but it also might give us some insight into some of the things that happened in New Orleans, and why they happened, like trading up for the rusher Marcus Davenport,” an anonymous executive said, per The Athletic’s Mike Sando on May 1. “There could be more of a healthy tension in Denver.”

Payton touted his propensity to move up before the 2024 draft arrived. However, Sando pointed to Broncos GM George Paton’s background with the Minnesota Vikings, where trades up were far rarer.

The more prudent side won out.

Sai’vion Jones’ Arrival Could Put Veterans on Notice

Two of the more prominent items remaining on the Broncos’ to-do list are the contract situations of defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers and Zach Allen. Both are in the final year of their respective deals.

Allen, 27, was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2024. He recorded career-highs of 61 total tackles, 15 stops for loss, 8.5 sacks, and a safety.

Franklin-Myers, 28, also set career highs with 40 total stops and 7.0 sacks.

Jones’ arrival could alleviate some of whatever pressure the Broncos may have felt to address one or both players. How quickly Jones acclimates to Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s scheme could expedite a decision.