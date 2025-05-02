Super Bowl Champion Caught Off Guard After Broncos’ Decision

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey is a fan of both head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix. However, the Broncos’ decisions in the 2025 NFL draft, specifically in the first round, left the three-time Super Bowl champion “surprised.”

McCaffrey told RG.org’s DJ Siddiqi that he expected the Broncos to go in a different direction, with the team selecting Texas Longhorns star Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 overall pick

McCaffrey, however, expected more offensive weaponry to support Nix.

“They have some talented young receivers that they used last year that will contribute and continue to contribute,” McCaffrey told Siddiqi in comments published on May 2. “I did think they were going to go first round with either a highly regarded running back, perhaps a wide receiver to add to the outside, maybe another tight end. You can’t have too many of those guys.”

Barron is expected to team with reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Sutain II, and current CB2 Riley Moss to give the Broncos a formidable trio in the defensive backfield with safeties Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga behind them.

McCaffrey pointed to another option to help take some of the burden from Courtland Sutton, who Siddiqi called the Broncos’ only proven threat.

Ed McCaffrey Praises Broncos Triumvirate

McCaffrey’s expectation is likely fueled by his affinity for the head coach quarterback combo, which he lauded with praise after the duo not only snapped the Broncos’ playoff drought but also checked off many historic boxes along the way.

In Nix, McCaffrey told Siddiq that he saw a “strong arm,” “incredible accuracy,” and “really good footwork.”

He also noted the QB’s ability to avoid sacks, something Payton has also noted.

McCaffrey said Payton “knows where he wants his quarterback to go with the football,” saying Nix sees the field the “same way” as his head coach. The 1998 Pro Bowler, McCaffrey, did say he would like to see Nix and the Broncos’ offense stretch the field more.

He does believe that prized offensive free agency signing Evan Engram can be a key addition for the Broncos, whom he expects to deploy the tight end as a “big receiver”.

“Usually the tight ends run routes that are a little closer to the quarterback over the middle of the field, easy targets for the QB. If he gets pressure, they need a guy that can win in one-on-one situations at that tight end position. So that was a big pickup,” McCaffrey told Siddiqi. “Having two elite wide receivers on either side of the quarterback really helps open things up.

“But Evan Engram will help do the same thing.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton Has Faith in Weapons Around Bo Nix

Payton told Kay Adams in February that he did not view the wide receiver position as a big need compared to other positions. He also touted the team’s younger options, pointing to 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. and 2024 draftees Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin Jr.

The Broncos did not draft a receiver in the first round of the draft, but they did select Illinois playmaker Pat Bryant in Round 3.

Payton compared Bryant to former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas after the draft.

Got through some Pat Bryant (more clips on my page earlier) and liked what I saw for the most part. -good contested catch guy

-really solid hands, only saw one concentration drop but seemed like it was an outlier.

-does great through traffic

-willing blocker continued…🧵 pic.twitter.com/ll3zFHCSaM — Carter Dillon (@CarterDillonNFL) April 26, 2025

Additionally, the Broncos drafted a pass-catching back in the second round (RJ Harvey), who has a legitimate chance at RB1 duties this season, and a seventh-round tight end in Caleb Lohner, who could complement Engram in the passing game.

McCaffrey did say he expected to see more “explosive” plays from the Broncos’ offense in 2025, citing Payton’s faith in Nix to operate it as desired.