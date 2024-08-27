Detroit Lions Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster for 2024

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes had some tough decision to make on Tuesday, August 27. It was the day they had to cut the Lions’ initial roster to 53 men.

Over the past two days, the Lions have made the needed cuts to get the tally down to 53 people by the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday. Of course, this roster can change throughout the season and even in the next few days, since Detroit will be looking at the just-released players from a bounty of NFL teams.

Here’s the current look at the initial 53-man roster for the 2024-25 season, according to DetroitLions.com, although it’s currently at 52 men. Also, the Lions can start building their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday, August 28.

Initial Roster

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker

Both Nate Sudfeld and Jake Fromm are notably missing from the quarterback roster. So, who could the Detroit Lions bring on four quarterback No. 3? Plenty of quarterbacks are available following this week’s cuts. One of interest is veteran Mike White, who was released by the Miami Dolphins. He has on-field experience with the Dolphins, Cowboys and Jets.

Running back (4)

David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki

Jermar Jefferson, Zonovan Knight and Jake Funk did not make the cut.

Wide receiver (6)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Isaiah Williams

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Daurice Fountain, Kaden Davis, Maurice Alexander, Tom Kennedy and Jalon Calhoun did not make the cut.

Tight end (3)

Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Parker Hesse

James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra and Sean McKeon did not make the cut.

Offensive line (10)

Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Kevin Zeitler, Dan Skipper, Colby Sorsdal, Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika, Michael Niese

Kingsley Eguakun, Bryan Hudson, Jake Burton, Jamarco Jones and Duke Clemens did not make the cut.

Defensive line (9)

Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, DJ Reader, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal, Mekhi Wingo, John Cominsky, James Houston

Isaac Ukwu, Kyle Peko, Mathieu Betts, Chris Smith and Pat O’Connor did not make the cut.

Linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ben Niemann

Mitchell Agude, Abraham Beauplan, Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Ty Summers did not make the cut.

Defensive Back (11)

Carlton Davis III, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Kindle Vildor, Khalil Dorsey, Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Brandon Joseph, Loren Strickland

CB Emmanuel Moseley is on reserve/injured. C.J. Moore, Steven Gilmore, Essang Bassey, Javelin Guidry, Chelen Garnes and Rachad Wildgoose did not make the cut.

Special teams (3)

Jake Bates (K), Jack Fox (P), Hogan Hatten (LS)

Scott Daly (LS) did not make the cut.

Cutting is a ‘Tough Time of Year,’ Dan Campbell Says

“I mentioned the other day, tough time of year,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday, August 26, via DetroitLions.com. “The appreciation we have for these guys that laid it on the line, gave everything they had. A number of these guys, the lost art of when your body doesn’t feel good, you’ve got the bumps and bruises and the just – for those guys that can continue to just push, those guys – it means a lot, it really does.”

He added, “Because that’s what this game is, it’s still a physical game and you have to be able to put that stuff behind you and still produce. So, tough 48 hours coming up, but really appreciate these guys.”