Colts Hit With Alarming Sauce Gardner Injury Scare

The Indianapolis Colts have an unexpected concern involving one of their most important defensive players. Cornerback Sauce Gardner suffered a calf injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, leaving his availability uncertain as Indianapolis tried to finish the afternoon without its star defender on the field.

The immediate question is whether Gardner can return. His initial designation leaves that possibility open, although the Colts must now navigate the uncertainty surrounding a player whose presence carries considerable weight in their secondary.

ColtsRoundtable’s Jake Arthur reported the injury and Gardner’s status during the game.

“Colts CB Sauce Gardner (calf) is questionable to return,” Arthur wrote.

That update does not rule Gardner out for the remainder of the contest. It also does not establish how serious the injury might be or whether it could affect his availability beyond Sunday. For now, the concern centers on whether Indianapolis will get its standout cornerback back against Miami.

Sauce Gardner Injury Creates Immediate Challenge for Colts

Losing Gardner for any stretch creates an additional challenge for the Colts’ defense. His ability to handle difficult coverage assignments gives Indianapolis a valuable option against opposing passing attacks, and his absence would force other defensive backs to take on greater responsibility.

The potential adjustments extend beyond simply replacing one player. Depending on the matchup and coverage call, Indianapolis could need to provide additional help outside or reconsider where it directs its safety support. Those decisions can affect how aggressively a defense approaches the rest of the field.

Gardner’s questionable designation means the Colts could still avoid playing the entire remainder of the game without him. Until his status changes, however, Indianapolis must be prepared for either outcome.

The organization made a substantial investment to bring Gardner to Indianapolis. The Colts acquired him from the New York Jets in November 2025 for their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. That price underscored how highly the front office valued his ability to strengthen the defense.

Sunday’s injury introduces uncertainty at a position Indianapolis committed significant resources to solidifying.

Indianapolis Will Await Clarity on Sauce Gardner’s Return

There is some relevant injury history, although it does not determine the outcome of this latest situation. Arthur noted that this is Gardner’s third calf injury since last year.

Gardner previously dealt with a calf issue during the 2025 season and another earlier this season. The Colts’ October practice update documented his departure from their Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

That background explains the added concern, but there is no basis in the initial update to assume Gardner faces the same recovery timeline or outcome now.

Indianapolis’ immediate priority is determining whether he can return against the Dolphins. Any discussion of missed practices, future games or a longer absence would require additional information.

For the Colts, getting Gardner back would remove a significant question from their defensive plans. Until another update arrives, his questionable status leaves both his return and the extent of Sunday’s injury unresolved.