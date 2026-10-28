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Josh Downs Landing Spots: Colts WR Trade Request Opens Door to Chiefs, Others

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Josh Downs says Keenan Allen's arrival helps rather than hurts him

Josh Downs is ready to be the next man out the door in Indianapolis.

Downs has reportedly requested a trade on Wednesday morning, which adds to the already existing trade rumors about the Colts‘ slot receiver.

On an expiring contract, Downs has been viewed as a potential trade chip as the Colts have stumbled this season. After Indy traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner on Tuesday, the writing seemed to be even more firmly on the wall.

And now Downs has requested out, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler — if there was any doubt about Downs’ future in Indianapolis, it seems decided.

Where will Downs end up, though? These are a few possibilities.

Josh Downs Landing Spots

Kansas City Chiefs

After a season-ending injury to Tyquan Thornton and injury issues for Rashee Rice, the Chiefs are going to be linked to any available receiver between now and the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Downs would add slot talent that the Chiefs don’t get from their currently healthy WR1 Xavier Worthy, who is a speedster more than anything else.

Carolina Panthers

ESPN’s Ben Solak threw out the Panthers on Wednesday:

It would certainly increase Carolina’s chances of winning the NFC South.

San Francisco 49ers

Speaking of receiver injuries — no one is hurting more than the 49ers.

Downs would work well in the Bay Area with Brock Purdy and company. Kyle Shanahan’s offense would definitely make good use of him.

Seattle Seahawks

The NFC West arms race is on, so maybe the 49ers and Seahawks could compete for Downs.

Seattle relies heavily on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but they could use another option for Sam Darnold to throw to. Downs would be a more reliable pass catcher at this stage than Cooper Kupp.

Will Josh Downs Get Traded?

Downs seemed likely to get traded as soon as Nelson and Buckner were shipped out, and that was before a trade request.

The request seems to make things certain for Indy. As long as they can find even a decent offer in the next two weeks, Downs seems gone.

It’ll be interesting to see if Indianapolis keeps Downs inactive in Weeks 8 and/or 9 as they explore a trade, if a deal hasn’t been done by those gamedays.

A trade itself, though, seems only a matter of time now.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Josh Downs Landing Spots: Colts WR Trade Request Opens Door to Chiefs, Others

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