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Something’s Wrong With Colts TE Tyler Warren

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Tyler Warren #84 of the Indianapolis Coltsis tackled by Rashan Gary #7 of the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have seen their roster depleted in recent weeks by trades as Indy works its way toward a rebuild.

Tyler Warren is one of the players who hasn’t gone anywhere. He never was going to be moved, only in the second year of his rookie contract.

The young tight end, though, hasn’t made his presence felt very well.

Warren returned from injury in Week 8, and in his three games since returning, he’s been quiet. It’s an odd time for Warren, and it’s hard to figure out what’s going on.

All that’s clear is that Warren hasn’t been good enough for the Colts lately.

What’s Wrong With Tyler Warren?

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Tyler Warren #84 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Shemar James #50 of the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Maybe Warren isn’t fully healthy, but the Colts wouldn’t risk him too much in a lost season.

It appears that instead Indianapolis has arrived with a different dilemma with Warren — how much damage can he do when there aren’t many weapons around him?

Warren is at his best with the ball in his hands, and do it can be useful for the Colts to run specific plays for him.

Without a lot of weapons to choose from, Warren is going to be a key option on plays that aren’t designed directly for him, too. But with defenses focused on him, Warren hasn’t been able to make things happen enough.

It’s usually a complex problem when a player isn’t putting up their usual numbers. The offensive coordinator, quarterback, pass catcher and supporting cast can all do a bit better to involve Warren.

Point of Concern

GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 11: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Pittsburgh Steelers breaks up a pass to Tyler Warren #84 of the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of a game at Acrisure Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The reality for Warren is that the Colts won’t have a super high-powered roster for a while now. They’ve intentionally entered into a rebuild.

Quarterback play could get worse before it gets better. The players around him could get younger, not older.

Warren is going to have to be a shining light in this offense for Indianapolis to slowly turn this ship around.

At the moment, Warren hasn’t shown he’s capable of that. There’s plenty of time for that to change, but this hasn’t been the best stretch for the second-year TE out of Penn State.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Something’s Wrong With Colts TE Tyler Warren

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