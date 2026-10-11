Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Loses His Mind Over Penalty Flags

The Jacksonville Jaguars put themselves in position in London on Sunday as they took on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

They rarely finished, though, because penalty flags were the bane of their existence throughout the close clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars had already reached double-digit penalty flags by early in the fourth quarter, and it was only going up.

They had 13 penalties in Week 4, and by the time four minutes were left on Sunday, they had 13 again.

One sequence was particularly awful, and it caused Trevor Lawrence to pretty much lose his mind.

Trevor Lawrence Loses His Mind

The sequence that caused Lawrence to blow a socket happened when the Jaguars were inside the Eagles’ 10-yard line.

First, they lined up in Wildcat, with Lawrence out wide and RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. preparing to take the shotgun snap. The offensive line false started, though, and Lawrence showed his first frustration.

Then after the Jags got closer again, they committed not just one delay of game penalty but two.

On the first, it may have been a whole unit problem as it seemed getting set up took a little too long.

On the second, it seemed the center simply didn’t snap the ball when Lawrence first started asking for it.

This was the first one:

Trevor Lawrence CRASHED OUT on his center 😭 https://t.co/bUC2oV1z3Y — Underdog (@Underdog) October 11, 2026

And The Athletic’s senior NFL writer Jourdan Rodrigue posted this on X:

Have never seen Lawrence that upset before. Such a sloppy goal line sequence so far wow — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 11, 2026

The Jaguars ended up going for it on fourth down in the red zone at the end of this drive, but Lawrence threw incomplete. The penalties certainly didn’t help.

Penalty Right From The Start

The Jaguars should’ve known this was coming.

They took the opening kickoff back to the house as rookie Josh Cameron began the game with a touchdown. It didn’t count, though. The Jaguars had been holding.

Not only that, but backup defensive lineman Bryan Thomas Jr. got into a fight at the end of that play and was ejected.

Happier Moods

The Jaguars did have a reason to smile with 3:20 to play.

Their defense got the offense the ball back, and this time they drove without major penalty issues.

Lawrence ended the drive with a dime to Parker Washington on fourth down that he hauled in with one hand for an incredible go-ahead touchdown.