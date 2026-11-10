Why Jaguars Won’t Trade Brian Thomas Jr. Amid Chiefs, 49ers Interest

The Jacksonville Jaguars made waves on the Monday before the NFL Trade Deadline with several huge trades. In three separate trades with the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, and the New Orleans Saints, the Jaguars brought in Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates III, and Davon Godchaux. Some insiders believed that they weren’t done and that wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. would be next.

Then came a huge revelation.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that the Jaguars would be keeping Thomas.

“The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources. They have relayed that to interested teams. Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise,” Fowler reported early on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026.

On the surface, this might be a surprising move for some fans.

Why the Jacksonville Jaguars Are Keeping Brian Thomas Jr.

There are a few factors that led people to believe that the Jaguars were going to move on from Thomas. For starters, he is a young WR who is not getting as big of a share of the targets as you might expect from someone like him.

With prominent teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Rams all circling Thomas and willing to pay the price to acquire him, it appears to be a baffling decision.

However, NFL insider Albert Breer reveals that despite his usual, Thomas is providing value to the Jaguars.

“I don’t think the moves Monday affect their approach with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and I figured they might at first, given Thomas would be a piece they could move to recoup some of the capital lost in the three trades,” Breer wrote. “Thomas isn’t having a great year. He has 10 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. He’s playing 43.0% of the team’s offensive snaps, while Meyers is playing 75.41% and Washington is playing 74.59%. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t bringing value.”

Breer goes on to detail the different elements that Thomas brings to the receiver group.

“While the third-year pro isn’t a great fit for Coen’s offense, which values the grit, toughness and after-catch production of Washington and Meyers, he does serve a unique purpose,” Breer continued. “His ability to threaten the defense downfield is unlike what the other two receivers bring, and opens things up underneath for those guys and in the run game. He’s also a good soldier, and so keeping him as a decoy hasn’t proven to be disruptive to the team.”

“So in a year in which the Jaguars feel like they can compete at the highest level, the purpose Thomas serves now is more valuable than what might get back selling low on him, particularly when they can trade him after the season, when rookie Josh Cameron might be ready to replace him.”

So to recap, here is a summary of what Breer has said:

Because of the trades they made on Monday, there was belief that Thomas could be traded to recover some lost draft capital.

Jaguars aren’t trading Thomas because of the value that he brings.

Despite the trade rumors, Thomas has been a good teammate. His situation hasn’t been a problem in the locker room.

Thomas is a very different WR from Meyers and Washington.

Because of the value he brings, the Jaguars would rather have Thomas than picks.

Thomas has another year on his contract, leaving them flexibility to explore a trade with Thomas next year.

When you add up all of those considerations, it equals the team standing pat on Thomas.