Trevor Lawrence Rises In MVP Odds After Jaguars Trades

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made some big trades to improve their Super Bowl chances, but it also could help Trevor Lawrence’s MVP chances. A great start to the season for the Jaguars sees Lawrence in contention for the top NFL individual award. Jacksonville’s trades were made to improve the defense, but that still helps Lawrence’s chances since it will be easier to win games on the offensive side.

Sports Illustrated revealed the updated MVP odds after the past week of games and the trades:

All top five favorites for the MVP award are quarterbacks to no surprise. Allen and Burrow remain highly favored above Lawrence and the other options. The Buffalo Bills are tied for the best record in the NFL behind the stellar play from former MVP Allen.

Burrow’s incredible stats leading the Cincinnati Bengals to relevance have put him in the conversation. The offense is arguably the best in the league thanks to Burrow leading a high-powered passing game with receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. Lawrence needs help to catch up, but the odds show that he is in the conversation with a puncher’s chance to win the award.

Why Trevor Lawrence Is Rising In MVP Race

The Jaguars are now one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL after improving the defense. Lawrence is trusted to lead the offense and has been the best overall player for Jacksonville during this great season.

A strong AFC South lead over the Houston Texans looks even more secure now after improving the team. More moves could come to ensure that the Jaguars have their best viable chance to contend for the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

The acquisitions of Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates III, and Davon Godchaux have shown a vision from the franchise to go all in on a playoff run. All these factors are making Lawrence a better MVP candidate. Wins are forecasted to keep coming for Jacksonville to help that cause. More impressive performances are needed for Lawrence to pass the other contenders with the wins.

Can Trevor Lawrence Realistically Win MVP?

The path to the MVP is a bit difficult for Lawrence, despite getting strong momentum in the odds. NFL fans view the San Francisco 49ers as arguably the best team in the league. MVP candidate Purdy leading the way this season sees his case building stronger.

Love of the Green Bay Packers continues to put up incredible numbers and make them a stronger team than anticipated entering the season. Lawrence both needs to play the best football of his love and outplay at least four other quarterbacks slotted above him right now.

Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears is right behind Lawrence in the odds to add more another threat. Everything starts with the Jaguars taking care of business to have the best record possible heading into the postseason. Lawrence is validating Jacksonville building the franchise around him after drafting the QB prospect.