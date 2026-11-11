Jaguars’ Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update Arrives After Long Break

The Jacksonville Jaguars played on Thursday Night Football in Week 9, which seemed to set up at least one thing nicely: Bhayshul Tuten would get to rest.

The star second-year RB was questionable for the matchup with the Ravens but did play despite his foot/ankle injury. He hadn’t practiced at all between Weeks 8 and 9.

But the Thursday night game for teams comes with that fascinating little bonus — since they don’t play Sunday, they get a sort of mini-bye. That’s the perfect time for players with bumps and bruises to recover.

Tuten, though, doesn’t appear to be fully recovered.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update

When the Jaguars returned to the practice field on Wednesday after their mini-bye, Tuten wasn’t on it.

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reports that Tuten was “inside” during the portion open to the media.

“Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten and WR Jakobi Meyers working inside during open media portion of today’s practice,” DiRocco wrote on X. “DT Jordan Davis and DE Travon Walker spent some time on exercise bikes. S Jessie Bates and DT Davon Godchaux were on the field.”

The implication of the language in DiRocco’s post suggests that Tuten was doing something, just not the full on-field practice routine.

Still, the new guys from trades Jessie Bates and Davon Godchaux “were on the field,” and Tuten wasn’t. That suggests a player who still isn’t at 100%.

Bhayshul Tuten Concern

It’s worth noting that Tuten didn’t look particularly sharp against Baltimore. He ran 12 times for 29 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown.

Tuten got to rest for much of the second half with Jacksonville up big — which didn’t allow us to see whether he was capable of playing the whole game, or whether he needed that time off due to some pain from the lingering injury.

The Jaguars’ practice reports as this week goes on will be telling. Tuten returning to the practice field and avoiding a questionable designation would be big. But it sounds like his Wednesday of practice week didn’t get off to a perfect start, and so Tuten is at least a little bit in doubt until proven otherwise.