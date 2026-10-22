LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Liam Coen, Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, reacts from the touchline during the NFL London Series match between Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 18, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
“Assuming the Eagles sell at the trade deadline, moving on from players on expiring contracts (more on that later) will be prioritized, but a guy like Landon Dickerson, who is under contract through 2028, is sure to field a ton of interest as well,” Rotman wrote.
He added, “Now, moving on from Dickerson is easier said than done, given that the Eagles have already traded Cam Jurgens and watched Lane Johnson retire, but he’s currently injured, raising questions about durability in the future, and he’s also regressed from the star left guard he once was. Given all these factors, Dickerson is one of the more fascinating trade candidates to watch in the coming weeks.”
Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
The Jacksonville Jaguars are approaching their Week 7 clash.Ahead of the meeting, they are floating in several trade rumors.According to one NFL writer, they could be in the running to acquire a $36 million offensive lineman from the Philadelphia Eagles.Jaguars Could Target Eagles’ Landon DickersonZachary Rotman of FanSided unveiled his top trade deadline predictions on […]
Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Pitch Acquires $36 Million OL From Eagles