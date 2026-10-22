Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Pitch Acquires $36 Million OL From Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars are approaching their Week 7 clash.

Ahead of the meeting, they are floating in several trade rumors.

According to one NFL writer, they could be in the running to acquire a $36 million offensive lineman from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jaguars Could Target Eagles’ Landon Dickerson

Zachary Rotman of FanSided unveiled his top trade deadline predictions on Oct. 21.

He projects 28-year-old Landon Dickerson will land with Jacksonville.

“Assuming the Eagles sell at the trade deadline, moving on from players on expiring contracts (more on that later) will be prioritized, but a guy like Landon Dickerson, who is under contract through 2028, is sure to field a ton of interest as well,” Rotman wrote.

He added, “Now, moving on from Dickerson is easier said than done, given that the Eagles have already traded Cam Jurgens and watched Lane Johnson retire, but he’s currently injured, raising questions about durability in the future, and he’s also regressed from the star left guard he once was. Given all these factors, Dickerson is one of the more fascinating trade candidates to watch in the coming weeks.”