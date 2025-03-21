Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Predicted to Add ‘Big-Bodied’ WR Who Is ‘Powerful Yet Elusive’

Chiefs predicted to draft Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.
A Kansas City Chiefs prediction targeted Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.

The Kansas City Chiefs have done a lot of work to retain their wide receivers both before and during NFL free agency, bringing back Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and practice squad reserves like Justyn Ross, Tyquan Thornton and Jason Brownlee.

But they have yet to add any new faces to this group despite losing veteran pass-catchers like DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman. Perhaps, KC is planning to once again supplement their WR corps in the NFL draft.

On March 15, Pro Football Network analyst Jacob Infante predicted that the Chiefs would spend their 2025 third-round selection on Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. He did so within a comprehensive seven-round mock draft on PFN.

“Only a redshirt sophomore, Elic Ayomanor is a big-bodied receiver who thrives along the boundary with his physicality, body control, and breakaway speed after the catch,” Infante reasoned. “He’s a bit raw as a route runner but carries impressive physical potential at the next level.”

The Pro Football Network analyst also had Kansas City shoring up the trenches with their first two picks, selecting DT Derrick Harmon and G Tate Ratledge, then adding safety Kevin Winston Jr., OT Jack Nelson, DT Tonka Hemingway, RB Marcus Yarns and another WR in Monaray Baldwin after that.

Potential Chiefs WR Target Elic Ayomanor Displays NFL Traits That ‘Showcase a Future Offensive Weapon’

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler scouted Ayomanor as a “powerful yet elusive wideout with many of the traits that showcase a future offensive weapon at the next level.”

He credited the 6-foot-2 pass-catcher with a powerful frame, burst and “long speed,” quality route-running and “spatial awareness.” That last strength is reminiscent of some of the Chiefs’ best playmakers, like Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Smith-Schuster, so it’s possible Ayomanor would fit right in with Kansas City.

Speaking of which, The 33rd Team’s lead draft analyst Kyle Crabbs actually likened Ayomanor to Smith-Schuster for his NFL comparison.

“Ayomanor projects as a physical presence as a starter in the NFL,” Crabbs wrote. “His slot usage has been modest through two seasons at Stanford, but his profile appears to be one that can win on the outside and in the slot. That makes him a viable starter as a top-two option that can be moved around formationally to attack matchups or otherwise be charged with utilizing his power as a run blocker.”

“If he’s afforded opportunities in the slot, he could be in for a big impact early in his pro career, and he would be an incredible foil for speed receivers in a wide receiver room,” he noted.

One of Ayomanor’s most promising attributes is that he’s expected to keep getting better.

Fowler voiced that the Stanford product’s “best football remains down the line,” while NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein echoed that “Ayomanor has a good work ethic and the upside to continue developing.”

Chiefs Are Short a Few WRs, Compared to Recent Years

In recent offseasons, the Chiefs have entered organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp with somewhere around 12 or 13 wide receivers. Right now, they only have nine under contract.

Needless to say, they’re short a few bodies after several departures — including practice squad WR/returner Montrell Washington along with the veteran names listed above.

With eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, expect one or two to address the wide receiver depth as Infante predicted, with another one or two spots spent on UDFAs.

Head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs love fielding a deep competition at the position, and that means they’re likely not done filling out Patrick Mahomes’ pass-catching corps just yet.

