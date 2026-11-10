Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings, Massive News for Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a major decision about their quarterback situation, trading Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a third-round pick. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the deal, which sends Cousins back to the organization where he previously earned three Pro Bowl selections and reunites him with head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Raiders News: Raiders Get Draft Capital and Officially Turn to Fernando Mendoza

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Kirk Cousins #8 and Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders warm up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 27-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Trading Kirk Cousins for a third-round pick gives the Raiders another valuable draft asset while clearing the path for Fernando Mendoza to become the team’s starting quarterback. Although, the Raiders should of gotten more in return for Cousins.

Here’s more information on the trade by Schultz:

“Kirk Cousins has been a focal point of the #Vikings’ search for a QB, so much so that Kevin O’Connell made it very clear to ownership that he was the No. 1 target, per multiple league sources.”

NFL insider Tom Pelissero also added this:

“Talks ramped up this morning in the aftermath of Monday night’s loss. Eight years after he first arrived, Cousins is headed back to the Vikings, who take on his minimum base salary for the rest of this season and a $10 million guaranteed roster bonus next March.”

Fellow insider Mike Garafolo added that Cousins met with Klint Kubiak, the Raiders coaching staff, and his teammates and said his goodbyes.

It was a tough decision to make by general manager John Spytek.

Vikings Get Their Top Quarterback Target in Kirk Cousins

While the Raiders are looking toward the future, Minnesota is making a move to improve its quarterback situation immediately.

For the Raiders, the deal represents a turning point. Cousins is heading back to a familiar organization, Las Vegas has added a third-round pick, and Mendoza finally has an opportunity to establish himself as the franchise’s quarterback of the future.

The decision could come with some short-term struggles, especially with Mendoza having to go up against the Seattle Seahawks defense in his first game as the team’s starter, but the Raiders now have a much clearer direction moving forward.

“A pretty impressive return on investment for Raiders GM John Spytek.

Las Vegas reportedly paid Kirk Cousins just $650K and got nine games of veteran QB play, time for Fernando Mendoza to develop behind him, and now a 2027 third-round pick,” Raiders reporter Alexa Belcastro posted on X.