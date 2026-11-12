Raiders Offensive Stars Make Fernando Mendoza Admission After Cousins Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially turning to Fernando Mendoza at quarterback after trading Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings, and the rookie has always had the support of his teammates, including star players like Brock Bowers, Asthon Jeanty, and Tyler Linderbaum.

Those three recently shared their thoughts on Fernando Mendoza taking over as the team’s starting quarterback, offering insight into the progress he has made throughout the season and explaining why head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek were willing to trade Cousins despite solid QB play.

Raiders News: Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty Praise Fernando Mendoza’s Leadership and Development

Bowers was among the first Raiders players to discuss Mendoza’s promotion, highlighting the rookie quarterback’s personality and ability to bring energy to the locker room.

“He’s a great guy. He’s vocal, he gets out there, he does his thing. When it’s time to work, he’s dialed in. He’s a great motivator,” Bowers said.

I know a lot of Brock Bowers fantasy football owners are worried that his production might go down with Mendoza at QB, but it shouldn’t take long for the two to fire on all cylinders.

Jeanty also discussed the progress Mendoza has made since arriving in Las Vegas, pointing to his steady improvement as a major reason he has earned the starting opportunity.

“I think I’ve seen him grow a lot,” Jeanty said. “He’s gotten better each and every single day. That’s a big reason why he’s getting this opportunity now to start, so just super excited to play with him.”

Mendoza will have plenty to learn as he adjusts to the demands of starting in the NFL, but Bowers and Jeanty appear excited about what he can bring to the offense.

Tyler Linderbaum, Klint Kubiak, and John Spytek Share Confidence in Mendoza

Perhaps one of the most important endorsements came from Linderbaum, who will be responsible for helping protect Mendoza and communicating with him before the snap.

“We’ve seen it every day in practice, the plays he can make, so we just gotta go out there and instill the confidence in him to perform on Sunday.”

Linderbaum followed up, noting that Mendoza isn’t alone — he has 10 other guys on offense, plus the defense and special teams. There will undoubtedly be some bumps down the road for him, but the Raiders have not only given Mendoza time to learn behind Cousins, but the resources to be successful.

Head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek have also made it clear that Mendoza earned the opportunity through his preparation and performance.

“He worked really hard and performed at a level in practice that was hard to ignore and impossible to ignore. He put us in a position to make a really hard decision,” Spytek said.

Kubiak echoed that confidence.

“He’s shown us that he’s ready, not only physically but mentally. His teammates know how prepared he is. It’s not just lip service, but he has shown it on the practice field.”

The message from Las Vegas is becoming increasingly clear. Mendoza has earned the trust of his coaches and teammates, and the organization believes he is ready to take the next step.