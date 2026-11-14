Maxx Crosby Receives Candid Prediction on Raiders Future

Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby was in the trade speculation conversation leading up to the Nov. 10 deadline. However, the veteran edge rusher remained with the Silver and Black, as the only move they made was trading Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Raiders are in Year 1 of the Fernando Mendoza era, which will begin in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 15. Nonetheless, the question will be whether some of the veteran players on this team will be around once Las Vegas has turned the situation around.

Although Crosby is under contract until after the 2029 season, NFL insider Jason La Canfora noted that one general manager doesn’t see the veteran edge rusher staying in Las Vegas until that contract is up as trade speculation will likely carry over into the offseason.

“He was effectively dealt last March,” La Canfora wrote in a FanSided article on Nov. 13. “That was a done deal to Baltimore as far as the Raiders were concerned. They aren’t going to get two first-round picks like the Ravens had on the table, but execs think they can get one, plus a day-two pick.

“And with that defense still in deep disrepair, the Raiders are going to need to load up on potential young blue-chip players on that side of the ball. They are still going to be two offseasons away from competing. ‘I don’t think he plays out this contract there,’ one GM told me of Crosby in Vegas.”

Maxx Crosby on Hearing His Name in Trade Speculation

Before the trade deadline, Crosby spoke about his name being in the trade speculation conversation. Nonetheless, the veteran is 100 percent committed to being with the Raiders.

“I don’t pay attention to that at all,” Crosby told reporters after the loss to the 49ers on Nov. 8. “I play for the Raiders; I expect to play for the Raiders, and that’s all that matters to me. I love this team and plan on being here for a very long time.

“There’s always narratives, and there’s always people who supposedly have all this insider information. I speak very clearly because everyone’s got an opinion, but nobody really knows. Everyone who comes out with these random stories out of nowhere is just trying to get attention and generate clickbait. That’s just part of the game.”

Crosby has played 539 total snaps for the Raiders this season, resulting in an 85.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he has generated 44 total pressures, five sacks, 24 hurries, 15 QB hits, 12 stops, and 12 solo tackles.

Maxx Crosby on Fernando Mendoza Becoming QB1 for Raiders

Meanwhile, if Crosby is part of the Raiders’ long-term plans, he’ll need to be a veteran who helps Mendoza become a leader at the NFL level.

Ahead of Mendoza’s first NFL regular-season start, Crosby spoke to the media and shared an outlook as the No. 1 pick from this year’s draft takes the reins in Las Vegas.

“I think Fernando is going to do incredible, and I love Fernando,” Crosby told reporters on Nov. 12. “He is a great kid; he is going to do an awesome job, and I really do love the way he operates every day [and] he has a smile on his face all the time. He brings joy to the locker room, and I think he is going to do an amazing job.”