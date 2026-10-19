Dolphins’ Discarded WR Signs With Patriots After Romeo Doubs Injury

The Miami Dolphins apparently did the New England Patriots a favor they didn’t know they were doing.

Recently, the Dolphins cut journeyman wide receiver Ryan Miller.

And on Monday, the Pats signed Miller to their practice squad, according to the NFL’s official transaction log.

The reason was simple: The Patriots have placed Romeo Doubs on injured reserve, and they needed another WR in their building.

#Patriots IR Romeo Doubs, sign Elliott Davison to 53, signed Ryan Miller, Jacob Rizy and Andrew Rupcich to the practice squad and released D’Shawn Jamison from the practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 19, 2026

It’s just an ironic twist after Miller began this season with the Dolphins, who remain winless, that he’s now with the reigning AFC champion Patriots.

Ryan Miller With Dolphins

The Dolphins added Miller in late August.

He had begun the preseason with the New York Giants, but they waived him on Aug. 24, and the Dolphins had officially claimed him on Aug. 25 — so it was clear Miami saw something promising in Miller.

Miller went on to appear in all five games for the Dolphins before being cut during their Week 6 bye.

He caught his first pass for Miami in Week 2, and it was a long one — a 77-yard touchdown from Malik Willis against the San Francisco 49ers.

Miller caught two more passes in Week 3, one for 10 yards and the other for 5 yards.

That’s the totality of his Miami production, grabbing three receptions for 92 yards, including the long touchdown.

Miller did also get involved on special teams for the Dolphins, and he made two tackles in that role.

Prior to Miami, Miller had played parts of three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had 12 catches for 128 yards and two scores in 2024, then two catches for 34 yards and a TD in 2025.

Miller is originally an undrafted player out of Furman, which is known more as a mid-major basketball powerhouse than a football factory.

How Ryan Miller Can Help Patriots

Most likely, the Pats won’t need Miller on their active roster, even with Doubs hurt — but he’s good depth in case they need him, especially with Mack Hollins already on IR, too.

Their healthy WRs at the moment on the active roster are A.J. Brown (just back from injury), DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III.

They also already had three wideouts on the practice squad in Kyle Dixon, Cameron Dorner and Chandler Brayboy.

Miller does have more NFL experience than any of those practice squad pass catchers, so maybe he could make a case for a gameday elevation at some point. Even if active for a game, Miller’s role would likely be minimal — but he proved with the Dolphins that he can beat a defense over the top, which is a good trait.