Vikings Face 2 Major Obstacles in Rumored Trade for Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings are all of the sudden serious players in trade discussions involving Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, but there are a couple major hurdles to clear before a reunion can happen.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the link between Minnesota and Cousins on Monday, April 21.

“Atlanta has asked for any acquiring team to pay $20 million of the $37.5 million worth of guarantees left on Cousins’ contract. To date, no has been willing to do that, and no team is expected to be willing to,” Schefter wrote. “There is a feeling around the league that a team, whether it is the Vikings or [Pittsburgh] Steelers, might be willing to pay down roughly $10 million.”

With limited interest in Cousins, the Vikings have a decent chance to acquire him. That the roster in Minnesota is so talented and that Cousins is so familiar with everything happening there both work in the Vikings’ favor.

However, two hurdles Minnesota must clear in its pursuit of Cousins are his no-trade clause and Pittsburgh’s interest in signing the QB.

Steelers Can Make Kirk Cousins Better Offer Than Vikings

The Vikings’ two issues with Cousins feed into one another.

Cousins should have some incentive return to Minnesota given that he will earn $37.5 million more regardless and that the area was his home for several years. Vikings fans still generally respect Cousins and he had a considerable amount of success with the organization.

However, J.J. McCarthy is entering his second NFL season and is the overwhelming favorite to win the starting job. Cousins would theoretically compete with McCarthy for the QB1 spot, but the deck would be stacked against him from snap one.

Cousins will play next season at 37 years old and wants an opportunity to start. Minnesota probably can’t offer him that, save for an unexpected injury to McCarthy.

The Steelers, however, can make that promise. Only Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson currently occupy spots in Pittsburgh’s QB room, and trading for Cousins would take Aaron Rodgers off the board as an option.

Vikings Have Minimal Options for QB2 Beyond Kirk Cousins

The Steelers could, and likely will, still draft a quarterback this week. That, in turn, could sour Cousins on to a trade to Pittsburgh given his experience with Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta last year, who supplanted him in the starting role.

Pittsburgh selects No. 21 overall and has shown interest in both Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss, though it is unclear if either will be available that late in the first round.

As for the Vikings, if Cousins vetoes a trade to Minnesota the franchise will be back at the starting line in its search for a QB2. The Vikings already passed on Rodgers earlier this offseason and several former options have signed elsewhere.

The top two veterans in free agency are arguably Carson Wentz, who was QB2 for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, and Ryan Tannehill, who sat out all of 2024 waiting for a starting opportunity that never came.