Minnesota Vikings Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl WR After Kirk Cousins Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back another familiar name after their blockbuster trade for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Less than 48 hours after releasing Odell Beckham Jr., Minnesota is reportedly signing the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver back to its practice squad, keeping the veteran in the organization as the Vikings prepare for a playoff push.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the development Wednesday, November 11, adding that Minnesota expects Beckham to contribute during the second half of the season.

“Sources: The #Vikings are signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad,” Schultz reported on X. “OBJ was active for MNF vs the Bills, and Minnesota expects him to play a role the second half of the season as they make their playoff push.”

The move comes one day after the Vikings acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick, a transaction that temporarily cost Beckham his spot on Minnesota’s 53-man roster.

Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to Vikings After Kirk Cousins Trade

Beckham’s latest signing represents another twist in what has already been an eventful week for Minnesota.

The Vikings promoted the 34-year-old receiver to their active roster ahead of Monday’s 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Beckham made his Minnesota debut but played just two offensive snaps and did not record a reception.

On Tuesday, November 10, the Vikings announced they had terminated his contract.

The decision created roster space for Cousins, whom Minnesota acquired from Las Vegas earlier that afternoon.

However, Beckham’s departure was never necessarily permanent. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Vikings intended to bring him back to their practice squad.

Schultz’s latest report reinforces that plan while offering an additional detail: Minnesota still expects Beckham to have a role in its offense down the stretch.

That distinction matters. The former New York Giants star is not returning to the active roster immediately, but the Vikings are apparently unwilling to close the door on his contributions this season.

Beckham originally joined Minnesota’s practice squad on October 7 after the Giants released him following three games without a reception.

His familiarity with head coach Kevin O’Connell, who coached Beckham with the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season, helped facilitate his arrival.

Vikings Could Give Odell Beckham Jr. Bigger Role With Kirk Cousins

The Vikings have made their intentions clear by acquiring Cousins at the NFL trade deadline. Minnesota is attempting to compete immediately, and the organization is leaning on experienced players to help stabilize an offense that struggled in Monday’s loss to Buffalo.

Cousins returns to Minnesota after spending six seasons with the franchise from 2018 through 2023. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback reunites with Justin Jefferson, with whom he developed one of the NFL’s most productive quarterback-receiver partnerships.

Beckham adds another experienced option to the receiving corps, although his recent production provides reason to temper expectations.

The former Giants first-round pick has not recorded an NFL reception this season. He last caught a pass with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, when he finished with nine receptions for 55 yards.

Nevertheless, his résumé remains impressive. Beckham has accumulated 575 career receptions for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns, earning three Pro Bowl selections and two second-team All-Pro honors.

He also played an important role in the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI championship run alongside O’Connell, recording 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns during that postseason.

For now, Beckham’s practice-squad designation means he will need to be elevated or signed to the active roster before contributing on game day.

The Vikings’ next opportunity comes Sunday, November 15, against the Green Bay Packers, a crucial NFC North matchup that could feature Cousins’ return to the Minnesota offense.

Whether Beckham joins him on the field remains uncertain. But after briefly parting ways with the veteran receiver, Minnesota is keeping another experienced weapon available for its playoff push.