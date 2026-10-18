Giants Bench Cam Skattebo in Favor of 1,000-Yard RB

It’s time for the New York Giants to give someone else a chance to lead their rushing attack and see if they can hold on to the football—something starter Cam Skattebo has proven he can’t do.

“Najee Harris is set to start for the Giants,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

The Giants lead the NFC East and host the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

“Expectation is there will be a change to the Giants RB rotation, per sources,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Najee Harris is likely to have a larger role with Cam Skattebo downgraded but still part of the mix after the fumbles. All 4 RBs (Harris, Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary) should be active.”

“Cam Skattebo’s 4 fumbles this season are a problem,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “He’s not been nearly as good as last season. Najee Harris isn’t a great answer for a stagnant running game, but today is an ideal matchup for this offense to look much better vs. a brutal Saints run defense.”

Cam Skattebo’s Disastrous Week 5 Mistake

Skattebo almost cost the Giants a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 5 and, if not for an even worse mistake, they wouldn’t have escaped with a 27-27 tie.

Skattebo fumbled with under 2 minutes left in overtime of Sunday’s Week 5 game, with the score tied 27-27 at the Commanders’ 23-yard line, negating what would have been a relatively short, game-winning field goal for the Giants.

The Commanders put together a masterful drive to set up a short field goal to win the game, but instead of spiking the ball on 2nd-and-2 with 12 seconds left to kick what would have been a 43-yard field goal to win the game, and with no timeouts remaining, quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambled around and was sacked as time ran out and the game ended in a tie.

Harris Reeled Off 4 Consecutive 1,000-Yard Seasons

Harris, a 2021 1st-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushed for at least 1,000 yards in his first four seasons. He signed a 1-year, $1.215 million contract with the Giants on August 18.

He played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025 on a 1-year, $5.25 million contract but appeared in only 3 games before tearing his Achilles tendon.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged before the Saints game that the team would need to address the fumbles at some point, then was pressed on whether they had reached that point.

“There is a point,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see. We’ll find out.”