Giants Coach Puts Cam Skattebo on Notice Before Week 6: ‘It’s Just Unacceptable’

At 3-1-1, the New York Giants are the current leaders of the NFC East. However, the team could easily be 4-1 had running back Cam Skattebo held on to the football in overtime against the Washington Commanders, allowing New York to kick the game-winning field goal.

While the Giants were still able to come out of the game without a loss due to Washington’s poor execution during the final minute of overtime, it was still a missed opportunity for New York.

As the Giants head into Week 6, where they will take on the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium, one New York coach has issued a message on Skattebo’s fumble, calling it “unacceptable.”

New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was asked about his level of confidence in the team’s running backs amid the team’s fumbling issues.

Nagy replied, “I’ll never lose confidence in those guys. We don’t want that, but I will never lose confidence in those guys because they’re going to make plays for us. You’re obviously talking about Skatt (running back Cam Skattebo), speaking to him specifically. Love the guy to death. I know how much he cares. I know how much he wants it.

Everyone here is seeing what this NFL has become right now with that peanut punch. It’s across the board. You see it the next night in that Rams-Buffalo Bills game. Guy had two of them (Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau). He leads the NFL in doing that. So, it’s a different style of game. They’re being taught to punch the ball out, and obviously in that situation, Skatt knows more than anybody that we can’t have that happen, and it’s just unacceptable. He knows that, but that cannot happen again, and it’s not going to happen.”

Nagy added, “Skatt knows everyone’s upset of what happened. He gets that. So, there’s that fine line of knowing and listen the next day on Monday or Tuesday when you show it. Explain it, but you don’t beat it down to where now all of a sudden, he’s just got to do it. It’s simple. Do it. Just cover the ball with two hands, especially in that moment, and then we just got to emphasize it as coaches.”

Cam Skattebo’s 2026 Season

Additionally, NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that one scout believes Skattebo should not be featured as much in New York’s offense. La Canfora wrote: “While second-year running back Cam Skattebo is on every other commercial during NFL broadcasts, multiple evaluators told me he shouldn’t even be on the field more than 5-10 snaps a game.

The idea he can be a feature back, with a guy like Winston at QB, is proving to be folly. “Skattebo is a change-of-pace guy, he can’t be on the field this much,” one advance scout told me even before the Giants run game went backwards against Washington.”

After averaging 4.1 yards per carry in eight games during his rookie season, Skattebo has averaged only 3.6 yards per carry in 2026. He has not had a run go for more than 20 yards this season. Skattebo has also registered four fumbles this season.