Giants RB Cam Skattebo Shares Blunt Message After Costly Fumble

On Sunday, the New York Giants tied 27-27 with the Washington Commanders in what turned out to be a dramatic NFC East matchup.

In overtime, both the Commanders and Giants had possessions where it appeared that they would kick a game-winning field goal. However, things took a turn for both teams as neither team was able to get a field goal attempt off during their last possession.

New York had the ball deep in Washington territory, in a situation where a field goal would have ended the game. Then, running back Cam Skattebo, who was having success in overtime, had the ball punched out which resulted in a lost fumble. Washington would then drive down the field but saw the clock run out after failing to stop it.

New York Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo Shares Blunt Message After Commanders Tie

After the game, Skattebo gave a blunt statement on his reaction to the events that led to the tie. He told reporters of the game’s ending,“It was a sigh of relief. I probably won’t get reamed as much but I’m still gonna get reamed.”

Despite Washington’s poor game management leading to the tie, New York would likely have won the game had Skattebo not fumbled. While a tie is better than a loss, it was still not a win for the now 3-1-1 New York Giants.

Additionally, Skattebo vowed to improve if facing a similar situation. He said, “I fumbled the ball. We can’t have that. I understand that. I’m going to go into the film room and get it fixed. I felt like I had good protection. The kid made a [heck] of a play. I think in that situation what I think I could do differently is try not to get the extra yards because we’re already in a good position and continue to take care of the ball.”

Skattebo acknowledged the ramifications of his mistake, saying, “I’m the player that tries to fight for as many yards as possible for this team. It bit me in the [backside] there. I got to make sure I protect the ball for this football team. We win that game if I do.”

Regarding the tie, Skattebo said, “It wasn’t a loss, and it wasn’t a win. I think somebody explained it to us as a lesson. We could have fixed some things. I gave up the ball at the end there. We learned lessons today, especially I did. Once we get past that and we learn from those, get them fixed, and then it’s a different ball game.”

New York Giants Run Game

Aside from the costly fumble, it was another game where the New York Giants struggled to generate consistency in the run game. Skattebo totaled only 59 rushing yards and continues to struggle generating explosive plays, as he’s averaging only 3.6 yards per carry this season.

Giants Wire’s John Fennelly listed New York’s run game as a “dud” in Week 5, as he wrote: “The Giants averaged under three yards per carry during regulation. In overtime, Cam Skattebo had several nice runs, but fumbled on the Washington 23, killing the Giants’ chances at kicking a game-winning field goal.”