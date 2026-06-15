Giants’ Cam Skattebo Tabbed as NFL’s Biggest Comeback Story

When the New York Giants selected Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo in the 2025 NFL Draft, he almost immediately ingratiated himself with the fanbase in the best way possible.

His high energy and competitive demeanor were contagious, and it carried into Skattebo’s rookie season last fall.

In eight games and five starts, the 105th pick produced immediately, totaling 617 yards from scrimmage on 125 touches, scoring seven total touchdowns.

Unfortunately, his first season came to an abrupt end in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, suffering a dislocated ankle that is still affecting him at the start of offseason activities this summer.

Regardless, Skattebo will be ready for a return come September, and he may be primed for a monster season.

Cam Skattebo Predicted to Make Major Comeback

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put together a list of players he believes could have the biggest comeback in 2026, and the New York Giants running back made the list.

“Skattebo is back on the practice field. There’s quite a bit of enthusiasm surrounding the Giants this year, in no small part because of the young offensive core of quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Malik Nabers and Skattebo,” wrote Davenport.

“Of that trio, Nabers is the least likely to be ready for the beginning of the regular season, which could result in the Giants leaning even more heavily on Skattebo and the ground game early on.”

As long as Skattebo stays healthy in 2026, he figures to be a key piece of the Giants’ offense, and potentially even the face of their new look run-first offense.

When John Harbaugh was the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, his teams were famous for their smash-mouth style of football.

Now, it helped Baltimore that they had talents like Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, two of the most prolific rushers in NFL history, but the same style of football should carry over to New York.

Since 2017, the Ravens have been a top-10 team in rushing attempts every season, and the Giants will likely be no different in 2026.

That should give Skattebo plenty of touches and open the door for a monster return from injury.

Could Another Giant Steal Cam Skattebo’s Comeback Spotlight?

Of course, Skattebo isn’t the only New York Giants player who could make a major comeback in 2026.

Star wide receiver Malik Nabers, who suffered a brutal knee injury 4 weeks earlier than Skattebo did in 2025, could be the star of the Giants’ offense in 2026.

His murky recovery timeline makes his exact return date unclear, but the hope remains he’ll at least be active for Week 1.

According to Vegas Insider, Nabers has the sixth-highest odds to win the Comeback Player of the Year award behind names such as Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels, and Micah Parsons.

Skattebo, meanwhile, has the 12th-highest odds, behind ex-Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, George Kittle, and Travis Hunter.

Either way, there should be plenty of touches to go around for the young offensive stars in New York, and second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart has a lot to work with.

Giants fans likely will be happy with both players in the mix for Comeback Player of the Year, as long as they’re healthy and producing on the field.