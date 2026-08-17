Ex-Giants WR Quickly Finds New Home With Falcons After Injury Settlement

The New York Giants, who are flush with veteran wide receiver depth, made the tough decision to cut ties with former undrafted free agent Beaux Collins last week, waiving him with an injury settlement ahead of the team’s preseason opener.

Collins, who signed with the Giants following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, just days after leaving New York.

The Giants will now move forward with their current competition at wide receiver, while Collins receives a chance to compete for a job in Atlanta.

Even with Collins’ departure, the Giants still have some tough decisions to make when it comes to their wide receiver room.

Giants Wide Receiver Competition

Right now, the most intense New York Giants position battle lies at wide receiver. Sure, the starting cornerback jobs are anyone’s game, but there’s a fairly good idea of which defensive backs will end up making the 53-man roster.

Wide receiver, on the other hand, has several veterans who are deserving of a spot, but may end up on the outside looking in.

Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Darius Slayton all seem like locks to make the team due to varying factors tied to draft position and guaranteed money on their contracts.

That leaves players like Calvin Austin III, Braxton Berrios, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Odell Beckham Jr. competing with one another for the final few remaining spots.

It’s something for Giants fans to keep an eye on as training camp and preseason continue, as snap counts and playing time may indicate who is ahead of who on the pecking order.

Beaux Collins’ Path to the NFL

Before signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent, Collins was once a four-star recruit out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.

He started his collegiate career with the Clemson Tigers before transferring to Notre Dame for his senior season.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Collins was considered a Day 3 prospect, specifically given a fifth-round grade by Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson.

“Overall, Collins looks like a traditional X-receiver but needs to add more polish to his game. His release package is very repetitive and needs to be expanded. If he can correct some of his fixable flaws, there’s an opportunity for a receiver of his size with a solid athletic profile,” wrote Parson.

Collins would, of course, go on to join the Giants and stood out throughout training camp. He would be the only undrafted free agent to make the 53-man roster, an impressive feat for a player of his standing.

The former Notre Dame standout would appear in eight games for New York throughout the 2025 season, hauling in two receptions for 25 yards. He saw most of his usage on special teams, playing 45% of the Giants’ snaps on the often-forgotten third phase of the game.

He was placed on season-ending injured reserve in early November thanks to a neck injury. It would eventually be the injury that would go on to end his Giants tenure.