Giants’ Former 1st-Round Draft Bust Released by Raiders

One of the biggest draft busts in New York Giants history is back on the job market.

“The Raiders have released T/G Evan Neal,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Monday. “The former No. 7 overall pick of the Giants was on the practice squad.”

The Giants selected Neal, 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, with the No. 7 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Giants are releasing OL Evan Neal, the former No. 7 overall pick,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

“We have signed T Amari Kight and T Darian Kinnard to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, we have released TE Chris Myarick and OL Evan Neal from the practice squad,” the Raiders wrote on their official X account on Monday.

Giants Dumped Evan Neal After Years of Failure

The Giants parted ways with Neal after years of disappointment.

“Giants have released OL Evan Neal, per source,” USA Today Giants reporter Evan Neal wrote on his official X account on August 30.

“The Giants are releasing 2022 first-round pick G Evan Neal, per source,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account. “Had a clean slate but spent most of summer with third-team … final tally on Evan Neal’s Giants career: 29 games (27 starts). Started as tackle, moved to guard. Never actually played a game at guard. Enters the rarified air draft bust category with Cedric Jones, Joe Don Looney and Kadarius Toney.”

Evan Neal on ‘Roster Bubble’ Before Training Camp

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put two Giants on his Top 10 list of NFL players on the “Roster Bubble” headed into 2026: running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Neal.

Neal has played only 16 games over the last 3 seasons — including missing the entire 2025 season — and was replaced in the starting lineup by 2026 1st-round pick (No. 10 overall) Francis Mauigoa at right guard.

The Giants moved Neal from tackle to guard before the 2025 season.

“The seventh overall pick in 2022, Neal has failed to live up to expectations during his time with the Giants,” Locker wrote. “Neal has compiled a below-average 48.3 overall PFF grade through four pro seasons, including a paltry 41.0 PFF pass-blocking mark. His stock took another tumble in 2025 after appearing on zero offensive snaps, partly due to a hamstring injury. While the Giants re-signed Neal this offseason, the team drafted Francis Mauigoa in the first round and signed Lucas Patrick. Patrick and veteran Aaron Stinnie have both shined in August, netting at least a 76.8 overall PFF grade. While trading away Josh Ezeudu could open a spot, New York’s veteran depth on the interior may spell the end of Neal’s unceremonious time with the franchise once and for all.”