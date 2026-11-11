Cam Skattebo Speaks Out About Giants Fans Wanting Jonathan Taylor

Cam Skattebo knows the New York Giants were potential buyers of All-Pro Indianapolis Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, but a deal never happened, so the second-year pro has a message for fans about what comes next.

Skattebo is blunt and defiant about his own talents, even though many fans would have welcomed former rushing champion Taylor. As Skattebo put it when asked by NJ.com’s Darryl Slater about the Giants’ public pursuit of Taylor, “You’ve seen what I can do. When I come out and I’m ready to play football, I can be one of the most dangerous backs in the league. Simple as that.”

While Skattebo acknowledged why fans wanted Taylor, the 24-year-old also called for perspective and patience about his own short career. Skattebo told Slater, “I would be skeptical, too, if my running back was going for 60 yards a game and not really exploding out, but I’m still getting comfortable, man. This is like my 13th game in the league. I’m not even through a full football season yet. I’m still learning how to play football in this league. You obviously can see I’m getting more comfortable as I play the game.”

As for the Giants wanting a new RB1, Skattebo simply said, “Whether they were thinking about it or not, it doesn’t bother me. I know I’m here, I’m healthy and I’m ready to play football. That’s it.”

The Giants and head coach John Harbaugh “absolutely were thinking seriously about trading for Taylor. It just didn’t work out, since the Colts wanted more,” according to Slater.

Big Blue opted against parting with more after pulling its initial two-draft pick offer for Taylor. Harbaugh and the Giants wouldn’t increase their bid, so they’re trusting Skattebo will stay healthy and improve.

Cam Skattebo Must Back Up Confident Words

Skattebo’s never been short of confidence, but he still has a lot of work to do if Giants’ fans aren’t going to regret the failed pursuit of Taylor. That work must start with Skattebo staying on the field.

He was held out of the 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 because of a hamstring problem. It marked the 10th game he’s missed through injury since entering the pros as a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Skattebo is ready to go against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. The game against a struggling NFC East rival is the ideal stage for Skattebo to show why the Giants didn’t need to trade for a marquee workhorse.

He can start by protecting the football and avoiding the ball security issues that led to his benching against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. To his credit, Skattebo bounced back the right way against the Houston Texans the following week, but doubts still persist about his ability to consistently power the engine of Harbaugh’s offense.

Doubts about the Giants’ rushing attack extending beyond Skattebo underpinned the attempt to trade for Taylor.

Giants Not Equipped to Avoid Jonathan Taylor Regret

When they wouldn’t meet the price for Taylor, the Giants implicitly gambled on an unconvincing running back rotation. There are doubts about every member of the trio of Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.

For Skattebo, those doubts focus on durability and ball security, as well as a lack of explosive runs dating back to his rookie campaign. Tracy can stretch the field, but he’s had his own issues with fumbles, while 29-year-old Singletary is a veteran who’s barely used.

Contrast this group with Taylor, who’s twice led the league in rushing touchdowns. He can grind between the tackles, but Taylor’s also produced 55 runs of 20-plus yards, including 19 gaining 40 or more.

Taylor would’ve added the big-play dimension these Giants are missing on the ground. Harbaugh got an uncomfortable view of what life without Taylor looks like when “the Giants managed 80 yards on 31 rushes in Philadelphia,” per Slater.

Neither Skattebo nor Tracy, who’s on injured reserve, suited up against the Eagles. Yet, as Slater pointed out, “the Giants were not getting enough from their rushing attack prior to the Houston game.”

It’s up to Skattebo to lead the charge and show fans the Giants didn’t need Taylor. That’s a tough ask.