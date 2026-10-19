J.J. McCarthy Praised by Jon Gruden After Big Game for Giants

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden praised New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy after his big game against the New Orleans Saints.

Coming into the game in relief of a struggling Jameis Winston, McCarthy was excellent for the Giants, as he nearly led the team to a comeback win after going down by 24 points to the Saints in the second half of the game.

Ultimately, the Giants came up short, losing 34-27 in Week 6, but the strong performance by McCarthy has many wondering if he could become the team’s starter in Week 7 when they go up against the Houston Texans.

Jon Gruden Loved What J.J. McCarthy Did Against Saints

Speaking on Bartstool Sports, Gruden praised McCarthy’s play against the Saints and suggested that Giants head coach John Harbaugh has a real decision to make about who should be the team’s starting QB going forward.

“We might (have a QB change). I mean, that guy looked good. Sometimes, a change of scenery can be a real positive thing. You can ask Sam Darnold, you can ask Baker Mayfield, and yesterday, let’s be honest, this kid came in there and ignited the Giants,” Gruden said.

“I mean, this guy made plays with his legs. He made some really good throws. He’s just learning the system. This guy was a first-round pick 1.5 years ago. I was really excited for him personally, and I hope the Giants give him the ball. I mean, this guy’s gotta play to get better. He needs the reps on the practice field.

“Sometimes when the coach shows you confidence in you, and you feel that confidence, it can be a game changer.”

J.J. McCarthy’s Stats Against Saints

Against the Saints, McCarthy was 11-for-21 in pass attempts with 243 yards through the air, one touchdown, and one interception.

As well, he added 26 yards on the ground on two carries for the Giants, who nearly came back to tie the game up late against New Orleans, though they ultimately ended up losing.

Still, despite this loss, the Giants are 3-2-1 in the NFL East and are currently in first place in what may be the NFL’s weakest division this season.

Therefore, the Giants have a very real chance of making the postseason by virtue of winning their division if they can just continue to play solid football the rest of the way, as it’s possible a 9-7-1 record could end up winning the division this year.

The Dallas Cowboys have been disappointing, the Philadelphia Eagles will be without QB Jalen Hurts for a while, and the Washington Commanders aren’t very good this year. Therefore, the Giants might very well be the best team in their division this season and could guarantee themselves a playoff spot if they can win the NFC East.

Will that be with Winston behind center or with McCarthy? It remains to be seen what Coach Harbaugh will do, but based on his strong play against the Saints, there is a good chance McCarthy will get the start against the Texans in Week 7.