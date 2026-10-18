Jameis Winston Reacts to J.J. McCarthy’s Giants Play in Week 6

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston reacted to the strong play of J.J. McCarthy in their loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

The Giants trailed by 24 points against the Saints, which promoted Giants head coach John Harbaugh to make a change at QB and give McCarthy his first chance at getting throwing reps for the team since they picked him up in a trade from the Minnesota Vikings a few weeks ago.

McCarthy responded by playing incredibly for New York, completing 11/23 pass attempts for 243 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. In the end, though, the Giants ended up losing 34-27 despite a late charge by McCarthy and the Giants.

Though McCarthy’s strong play may cost Winston his starting job, the veteran QB couldn’t have been happier for the former 10th-overall pick.

Jameis Winston Praises J.J. McCarthy

Speaking to reporters after the game, Winston had positive things to say about what he saw from McCarthy during the game.

“Oh man, he was able to rally us up, and he did a great job. I’m proud of him, proud of what he did,” Winston said.

Jameis Winston May Lose Starting QB Job to J.J. McCarthy

Winston’s poor play — he threw two more interceptions for the Giants against the Saints, which proved costly in a one-score loss — could very well cost him his starting job with the team, something he knows all too well, as it wouldn’t be the first time in his career that he’s lost his starting QB gig.

That being said, while Winston knows that it’s ultimately coach Harbaugh’s job to decide who will start in Week 7, he hopes he gets another opportunity to show that he’s still the Giants’ starting QB.

“That’s him, that’s a decision that he’ll have to make. What I would love is to just put myself in a better position to execute. That just starts with me, things that I can control, going out there every single play, doing my very best,” Winston said.

For his part, Harbaugh didn’t tip his hand after the game, but it’s obvious he’s considering starting McCarthy.