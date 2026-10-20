Giants Player Facing Punishment From NFL After Loss to Saints

On Sunday, the New York Giants fell to 3-2-1 as they lost 34-27 against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium.

Despite New York being winless in their last two games and being in the middle of a quarterback controversy, the Giants remain at the top of the NFC East after six weeks.

The ramifications from Sunday’s game are still not over for New York, as one starter may face punishment from the NFL for an infraction he committed during the third quarter against the Saints.

New York Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Could Face NFL Punishment

In the third quarter of the New York Giants game against the Saints, pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was flagged for roughing the passer on quarterback Tyler Shough.

What would have been an incomplete pass for New Orleans, setting up second-and-10, resulted in a 15-yard gain for the Saints which put them in Giants territory. The Saints would end up scoring a 31-yard touchdown three plays later.

Additionally, Thibodeaux may face a fine from the NFL for the late hit on Shough. According to the NFL, a roughing-the-passer infraction may incur a $17,911 fine for a first offense and up to $23,882 for a second offense.

Thibodeaux being flagged by officials does not mean it is certain that he will receive a fine, as the NFL reviews these types of plays before making an official decision. Regarding the play, former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, who was the color commentator during the game, said, “Probably unnecessary. Accelerates into him.”

Regarding what the NFL does with the money from the fine, it posted on its website: “The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Season

Thibodeaux has been the subject of plenty of news this season. Even before the season, the former Giants first-round pick was involved in trade talks, but teams did not want to meet New York’s asking price of a second-round pick.

Then, Thibodeaux’s role got unexpectedly more important on the 2026 Giants as star pass rusher Brian Burns went down with a season-ending injury. Despite his expanded role, Thibodeaux has been unable to generate much production as he has not yet registered a sack.

Prior to the Saints game, Giants head coach John Harbaugh defended the pass rusher, saying, “I think you guys are underestimating what Kayvon’s bringing to the table. The plays that he’s making and the contribution he’s making. Everybody wants to talk about stats. Stats are important. They’re production. That’s a big thing. But the tape is what tells the story. I think if you study the tape, you’ll see a lot of really good plays. A lot of very physical plays and a lot of good football plays. And production will come off of that.”

While a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty doesn’t go in the stat sheet, it was most certainly a play John Harbaugh did not want out of his talented pass rusher.