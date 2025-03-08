Hi, Subscriber

Giants’ QB Plan ‘Could Be’ Impacted by Bombshell Trade: Insiders

The latest on the New York Giants' veteran quarterback search ahead of NFL free agency.

According to multiple NFL insiders, the New York Giants’ most recent quarterback plan — which appeared to center around drafting a QB to pair with an Aaron Rodgers signing — could be in jeopardy following the Las Vegas Raiders’ bombshell trade for Geno Smith.

“Last night appears to have been the start of some QB chaos,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported on March 8. Explaining: “If Daniel Jones doesn’t remain with the [Minnesota] Vikings, that will make it even more chaotic, as Aaron Rodgers could be in play in Minnesota, which would then force the Giants to turn to Plan C… Lots to play out next week.”

This all stemmed from a Tom Pelissero post informing that the Seattle Seahawks are expected to pursue Sam Darnold, and that Darnold is not expected to re-sign in Minnesota at this time — forcing the Vikings to turn to Jones and Rodgers as their two veteran options.

These quarterback updates were also confirmed by NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini — who reminded that Jones has been “receiving interest from the [Indianapolis] Colts” — and FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz even noted “mutual interest” between the Seahawks and Darnold, reiterating that it is “highly unlikely” that Darnold return to the Vikings.

And on Rodgers, Rapoport referred to Minnesota as a “dark horse” to nab the four-time NFL MVP. Needless to say, this outcome would foil the Giants’ efforts once again.

Where Would Giants Turn at Quarterback If Aaron Rodgers Heads to Vikings?

Keep in mind, in just about every scenario, the Giants are still expected to draft at least one rookie quarterback. Having said that, general manager Joe Schoen made it clear that the franchise prefers an established veteran on the roster for the early part of the 2025 season.

If that’s not Matthew Stafford, Darnold or Rodgers, who would it be?

Late last night on March 7, Schultz reported that the Giants are still “in” on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, should things fall through elsewhere. This could be what Garafolo called “Plan C,” but there’s another wrinkle involving the cross-town rival New York Jets.

Per Schultz, among others, the Jets are “high on” Justin Fields, who is still thought to be the Steelers’ top priority at QB. Pittsburgh has made it clear that they hope to retain either Fields or Wilson before NFL free agency, but the former appears to be interested in testing his market — and perhaps signing with the Jets.

If the Steelers lose Fields to NYJ, it’s very possible they’d pivot back to Wilson, leaving the Giants without a veteran option once again.

Behind Darnold, Fields, Rodgers, Wilson and Daniel Jones, the top free agent quarterbacks are currently borderline starters like Carson WentzJameis WinstonJimmy Garoppolo, Mac Jones, Mason Rudolph and more.

Giants’ Hail Mary Could Be Kirk Cousins — But There’s Competition There Too

We’d be remiss not to mention veteran cut candidate Kirk Cousins, who met with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank face-to-face this week, according to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer.

“Sources: QB Kirk Cousins asked for, and got, a meeting with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on his future,” Breer reported on March 7. “Blank and Cousins had that meeting Wednesday night—the QB wants to go to a place where he can start in 2025. The Falcons brass has said it’d do what’s best for the team at QB.”

If the Giants were really desperate, they could always trade for Cousins, but then they’d have to take on what’s left of his $180 million contract. Which includes a $40 million cap hit in 2025.

That still feels unlikely, but the Giants could be interested in Cousins if he released.

The only problem? The Cleveland Browns are considered to be the top destination for the Falcons QB, due to his coaching ties with Browns HC Kevin Stefanski from their days together with the Vikings.

With all that in mind, there is a real scenario where the Giants get totally shut out of the high-caliber veteran quarterback market.

