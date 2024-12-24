Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Rule Joey Porter Jr. & 1 Other ‘Out’ vs. Chiefs, Get 4 Starters Back

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced who’s in and who’s out for Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs — which is taking place on Christmas Day.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo was among those relaying the news on December 24.

“[Wide receiver] George Pickens has no injury designation and is poised to return after missing three games,” DeFabo began, adding that “[safety] DeShon Elliott, [cornerback] Donte Jackson and [defensive lineman] Larry Ogunjobi will [also] be back” on the defensive side.

Unfortunately, there were two “out” designations: starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and wide receiver/special teamer Ben Skowronek.

Backup quarterback Justin Fields was also listed as “questionable,” officially.

Steelers Final Injury Designations Go as Expected vs. Chiefs

If you caught the Steelers’ injury update on Monday afternoon, none of these designations should really surprise you.

Pickens, Elliott, Jackson and Ogunjobi all logged full practices on December 23. Barring some sort of setback, all four appeared to be on track to return and now that has been confirmed.

On the flip side, Porter and Skowronek did not practice on Monday, and Pittsburgh had been pretty transparent about the fact that their star CB might not be available.

The one real question mark is Fields, who injured his abdomen on a slide in Week 15.

Last week, Fields was unable to go following the injury, so Kyle Allen backed up Russell Wilson instead. That could be the case again tomorrow after a very quick turnaround from Saturday evening to Wednesday afternoon.

