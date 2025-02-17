Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Breaks Silence on Steelers Trade Buzz

The potential of the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for quarterback Trevor Lawrence emerged out of the blue on Feb. 13. But as quickly as the possibility arose, it evaporated with ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reporting there’s “no chance” of it happening.

Lawrence confirmed there’s zero possibility of a trade, telling NFL Network’s Kay Adams on Feb. 17 that he isn’t going anywhere.

“I can’t even get traded, I have a no trade clause in my contract. So like, I would know about it if I was getting traded or if that was something that was gonna happen,” Lawrence said on NFL Network’s Up and Adams. “I’d have to be on board with it, which I’m not.

“I’m happy here in Jacksonville. We wanna win a Super Bowl here, and I think we can do that.

“I don’t wanna leave Jacksonville. So, I’m happy here, obviously. I’m not going to Pittsburgh.”

Buzz that the Steelers could acquire Lawrence emerged from Big Ten Network’s Ryan Burr, who tweeted on Feb. 13 that the Steelers “have made inquires” into acquiring Lawrence.

Burr even suggested the Steelers had an offer in place for the quarterback before then clarifying that the offer was his opinion on what Pittsburgh might send to Jacksonville for Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence Unable to Confirm If Steelers Tried to Trade for Him

Lawrence coming to Pittsburgh was always a long shot. But the rumor mill in the NFL offseason has few boundaries.

Despite the report coming from a non-NFL reporter, the Lawrence trade proposal to the Steelers reached such a fever pitch that the quarterback is now addressing the rumor. There’s nothing to it, but Lawrence implied the media suggesting the possibility was still jarring.

The Jaguars don’t currently have a general manager. So, Lawrence explained to Adams that his agent didn’t have a natural contact in the Jacksonville organization to confirm with that the rumor wasn’t true.

But Lawrence told Adams his agent reached out to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The NFL insider, along with recently hired Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, confirmed to Lawrence’s agent that the team wasn’t planning to move on from the quarterback.

Adams asked Lawrence a follow-up question about whether the Steelers even inquired about trading for him. Lawrence was unable to confirm whether that happened.

“I have no idea. We weren’t involved in conversations about that, as far as Jacksonville goes,” Lawrence told Adams. “I don’t know about the Steelers desires and wants; I don’t know.

Lawrence added: “I like Coach Tomlin. He’s a good guy. But I’m set here.”

According to Schefter’s colleague at ESPN, DiRocco, a Steelers inquiry about a Lawrence trade never happened.

Circling back, Jaguars source said no conversation with the Steelers regarding a potential trade for Trevor Lawrence took place. https://t.co/uuOGejKShQ — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) February 13, 2025

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly shot down the rumor as well.

Potential Lawrence Trade Rumor Fallout for Steelers

Lawrence confirmed what NFL fans already knew — the Steelers won’t be acquiring him. He wasn’t able to confirm Pittsburgh never even tried, but Lawrence also said nothing to the contrary to the reports from DiRocco and Kaboly.

The question, though, is whether the rumor that the Steelers did attempt to land Lawrence will have any impact on Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

If the Steelers did inquiry about Lawrence, Wilson and Fields could interpret that as a sign the organization doesn’t feel fully confident in their abilities.

Both quarterbacks have previously said this offseason they’d like to return to Pittsburgh. Steelers owner Art Rooney II told reporters on Jan. 27 that his preference is to have either Wilson or Fields return.

Reports throughout the first month of the offseason, though, have been all over the map. Local insiders such as The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac has reported the Steelers want to re-sign Fields. National insiders such as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler conveyed a Steelers organization split on which signal caller to re-sign.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer strongly suggested neither will be back in Pittsburgh.

All Steelers Nation knows on Feb. 17 is that it won’t be Lawrence behind center for the black and gold.