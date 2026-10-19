Commanders Share Awful Injury Update on RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt

The Washington Commanders won’t have one of their most dynamic offensive players for the next month, if not longer.

As the Commanders prepare for a Monday Night Football showdown with the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, they shared some downer injury news about running back and leading rusher Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

“Good news: The Commanders have activated CB Trey Amos from IR, as well as LB Jordan Magee and RB Jeremy McNichols,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Bad news: RB Jacory Croskey–Merritt Is headed to IR with a groin injury.”

“Washington has placed RB Jacory Croskey–Merritt on IR along with OLB Javontae Jean-Baptiste,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X.

Croskey-Merritt has rushed for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns through five games, but is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry.

The Commanders are 1-3-1 and coming off an embarrassing tie against the New York Giants in Week 5 — a game in which the Commanders watched the clock run out instead of attempting a 41-yard, game-winning field goal.

Croskey-Merritt Led Commanders in Rushing in 2025

Croskey-Merritt, a 2025 7th-round pick, led the Commanders with 805 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns as a rookie after starter Austin Ekeler was injured (torn Achilles tendon) and another key running back, Brian Robinson Jr., was traded before the season.

The Commanders initially believed Croskey-Merritt would only miss the 49ers game.

“Sources: RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt expected out for Week 6,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account on Saturday morning.

“Commanders plan to rule Croskey-Merritt out for the 49ers game, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

Commanders RB Issues Seem Partly Self-Inflicted

While the Commanders’ running back injuries are no one’s fault, their lack of depth is certainly the team’s fault.

It seems everyone is hurt, and the running back who could have stepped in and made an impact — 2026 draft pick Kaytron Allen — was released by the Commanders on October 8 in a surprise move and immediately claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins.

By signing Allen so quickly — and given the short time he was with the Commanders — it’s hard not to see this move as Washington basically giving the Dolphins a free draft pick.

“New Dolphins RB Kaytron Allen ran for 4180 yards, on 5.4 per carry, and 39 TDs in 4 years at Penn State,” The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote on his official X account. “Dolphins continue collecting rookie draft picks cut by other teams. They essentially added a 5th rounder (Justin Joly) and 6th rounder (Allen) when other teams quickly moved on.”