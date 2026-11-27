There has been plenty of drama unfolding over the last 72 hours surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And it all centers around veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy.

Rodgers was benched late Tuesday night ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos. Clearly unhappy with how things unfolded, Rodgers appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday afternoon and aired his frustrations with McCarthy and the way he’s been coaching this season.

Rodgers accused McCarthy of falling asleep during team meetings, showing up late or missing walkthroughs, referring to the Steelers as the Green Bay Packers during halftime of last weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and failing to watch enough film on upcoming opponents.

Since then, multiple sources have supported several of Rodgers’ claims, while McCarthy has yet to publicly refute them.

BREAKING NEWS: @AaronRodgers12 addresses being benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers #PMSLive https://t.co/6rggspWDGX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2026

Dan Quinn Opens Up About McCarthy

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke to the media after Friday’s practice.

Quinn served as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator while McCarthy led the team. He spent three seasons working alongside McCarthy in Dallas and appears to have fond memories of their time together.

“I had an absolutely fantastic experience coaching with Mike,” Quinn said. “He was one of the reasons I wanted to go there… Detailed, on it, got me better in a lot of ways.”

Dan Quinn was asked about his time with Mike McCarthy in Dallas: “I had an absolutely fantastic experience coaching with Mike. He was one of the reasons I wanted to go there. … Detailed, on it, got me better in a lot of ways.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2026

Steelers Sticking With McCarthy

After Rodgers’ interview on the “Pat McAfee Show,” the Steelers officially released him. He has since cleared waivers and become a free agent.

As for McCarthy, calls for his firing have surfaced. However, Pittsburgh plans to stick with its head coach for the foreseeable future as the Steelers enter Friday’s matchup against the Broncos with a 6-4 record.