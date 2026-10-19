Commanders Get Major News on WR Stefon Diggs Before 49ers Game

The Washington Commanders have an opportunity to rebound in a big way after last week’s depleted tie against the New York Giants.

On Monday night, the Commanders will take on the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on the road at Levi’s Stadium.

Ahead of the matchup, Washington had several question marks regarding the status of players across the roster. One was veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury.

Commanders Get Major News on Diggs

Hours before kickoff, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Diggs, after practicing for several days this week, is trending toward playing against San Francisco.

Barring an unforeseen setback before the game, Diggs will rejoin the offense, giving quarterback Jayden Daniels a much-needed boost by returning one of his top and most reliable weapons.

Via Schefter: “Stefon Diggs also trending towards playing tonight.”

Schefter: Stefon Diggs (hamstring) trending towards playing Week 6. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 19, 2026

Other Commanders Injury Updates

Diggs won’t be the only player returning to the Commanders’ lineup Monday night.

Schefter also reported that cornerback Trey Amos will make his season debut after coming off injured reserve. Washington will also get back linebacker Jordan Magee and running back Jeremy McNichols.

McNichols’ return could be significant because starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been placed on injured reserve alongside outside linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

Trey Amos, Jordan Magee and Jeremy McNichols are all coming off injured reserve for tonight’s game against San Francisco. Stefon Diggs also trending towards playing tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2026

In some other notable corresponding moves, the Commanders announced before kickoff that they released linebacker Austin Keys and elevated outside linebacker T.J. Maguranyanga for Monday night’s game.

Washington enters the matchup at 1-3-1. If they lose, the NFC East would make NFL history as the first division to go winless for two consecutive weeks.