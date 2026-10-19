Commanders Release 24-Year-Old Player Hours Before 49ers Game

The Washington Commanders are coming off a brutal Week 5 performance against the New York Giants that saw them get chastised by fans and the media throughout the week.

However, they have a prime opportunity Monday night at Levi’s Stadium to turn things around as they take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of the matchup, the Commanders announced a string of roster moves, including the release of a 24-year-old linebacker.

Commanders Release Austin Keys

In his first year with the Commanders and second NFL season, Washington will release Austin Keys hours before Monday night’s game. The Vikings originally signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2025.

Keys spent most of his time in Washington on the practice squad, but the team activated him for last week’s game against the Giants, where he recorded two defensive tackles.

Whether Keys will return to the practice squad after the game remains unknown. However, he now has the opportunity to hit the open market and gauge interest from other teams around the league in need of linebacker depth.

Commanders’ Other Roster Moves

Keys’ release comes alongside several other roster moves and additions to the 53-man roster.

The team expects veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs to play Monday night. Washington has also activated cornerback Trey Amos, linebacker Jordan Magee and running back Jeremy McNichols from injured reserve.

Washington also elevated outside linebacker T.J. Maguranyanga from the practice squad to the active roster. Meanwhile, the team placed running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and outside linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Activated CB Trey Amos, LB Jordan Magee and RB Jeremy McNichols from the Reserve/Injured List and removed them from the injury report

– Placed RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt and OLB Javontae Jean-Baptiste on the Reserve/Injured List

– Released LB Austin Keys

– Elevated OLB T.J. Maguranyanga from the practice squad — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 19, 2026

Washington enters the game at 1-3-1 and would move into second place in the NFC East with a win, behind only the 3-2-1 New York Giants. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both sit at 2-4 after Sunday’s losses.