Commanders LB Frankie Luvu Speaks Out Before ‘Tush Push’ Vote

The NFL is ready to vote on the legality of the “Tush Push,” but Washington Commanders’ linebacker Frankie Luvu already knows what should happen to the controversial play made famous by NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking to “Good Morning Football” co-host Kyle Brandt, Luvu made his argument for how the league should vote on the play. Luvu thinks “they should ban it.” He also believes the Tush Push is “pretty much the scrum in Rugby.”

Finally, Luvu pinpointed the disadvantage defenses are facing against the Eagles’ go-to play in both short-yardage and goal-line situations. Luvu explained, “we gotta have scrum too on the other side, and the scrum is, you know we have a cadence where we all go at once. It’s not like you hard count and this and that, where now you’re getting us or myself jumping over the ball thinking they’re about to snap the ball.”

That last reference refers to Luvu’s moment of infamy when the Commanders were beaten 55-23 by the Eagles in last season’s NFC Championship Game. Luvu found himself drawn into committing encroachment multiple times at the one-yard line, but officials felt the defensive player jumping early to get over the pile and stop sneaking quarterback Jalen Hurts was intentional.

He was threatened with unsportsmanlike conduct, but Luvu is adamant the play is a “cheat code” in favor of the Eagles.

Frankie Luvu 😭😭😭 You got to try whatever you can to stop the tush push…. but the Eagles score again!! Watch the #NFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN! 📺 pic.twitter.com/ik8NJYoQ8N — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 26, 2025

The rest of the league will soon know if NFL lawmakers agree with Luvu.

Tush Push Has Helped Eagles Dominate

The Tush Push is far from the main or the only reason the Eagles won last season’s Super Bowl. A deep and powerful defensive line rotation, led by terrifying tackle tandem Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, also helped, and so did Saquon Barkley rushing for over 2,000 yards.

Yet, there’s no doubt what the Eagles do at the goal-line and for short-yardage work has given them an edge. That edge has also expanded to the Buffalo Bills, the other team making liberal use of the contentious push play.

Numbers reported by ESPN show the Eagles and Bills “combined to run 163 tush pushes, in which a team lines up one or more players behind the quarterback to push him forward against the defense, the past three seasons — more than the rest of the NFL combined, according to ESPN Research. The Eagles and Bills have scored a touchdown or achieved a first down on 87% of their attempts using the play, while the rest of the NFL has been successful on just 71%.”

Those numbers are at risk after proposals were made to ban the play, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting on Monday, May 19 the vote will be held “this week.”

NFL owners are scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday in Minneapolis to vote on a proposal to ban the “tush push” play that the Eagles have mastered. The proposal was tabled this spring at the league meeting in West Palm Beach but is expected to come to a vote this week. pic.twitter.com/pt6pNPB0z9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 19, 2025

Part of the vote might hinge on how many people share Luvu’s view about the tush push being something more suited to Rugby than the gridiron. Eagles’ left tackle Jordan Mailata played Rugby in his youth and he offered a counter to that argument.

Mailata told Philadelphia’s 94 WIP Player Lounge Show in 2023 (h/t Daniel Nuttall of Fox Sports), “I just think that rugby is much tougher than a QB sneak, in my opinion. To call it a rugby play, I think you’re doing a disservice to the sport and the players that play rugby.”

No matter how league owners vote, Luvu and the Commanders will know the Eagles are still their biggest problem.

Commanders Must Overcome Eagles for NFC Supremacy

The Commanders are primed to be a fixture at the top of the NFC thanks to star quarterback Jayden Daniels. He transformed the franchise as Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Daniels needs more help to overcome the Eagles.

Fortunately, help has arrived in the form of a trade for an All-Pro wide receiver and another deal to acquire an All-Pro left tackle. Daniels has what he needs to keep the offensive explosive, save for an elite running back, but the Commanders need their defense to take a few giant steps forward.

It could happen if Luvu continues to thrive in a do-all roving role. Head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will continue to move Luvu around, but that might not be enough to compensate for the lack of a bluechip pass-rusher up front.

General manager Adam Peters ignored that need at the top of the draft, but there are still options available in free agency, including a former No. 1 pick. Adding some oomph to their front four rush will help the Commanders keep pace with the Eagles, with or without the tush push.