Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s already under immediate pressure to fix a worrying problem for the Washington Commanders, even though the second-year running back has only just returned to the field.

Croskey-Merrit’s back at practice after being elevated off injured reserve. His return from a nagging groin injury is a welcome boost for a Commanders’ rushing attack ranked a lowly 18th in a key metric.

It’s runs of 10 yards or more, gains JCM specialized in creating during a breakout rookie campaign. In fact, “12 percent of his carries were for 10 or more yards. This year, only six percent of his carries have been for 10 or more yards,” according to ESPN’s John Keim, speaking on The John Keim Report.

Croskey-Merritt’s time on the treatment table has disrupted his rhythm this season, but he’s not the only back struggling to produce explosive plays for the Commanders. Fortunately, a subtle change made by offensive coordinator David Blough could help boost the numbers for every member of Washington’s rushing attack.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Needs Return to Rookie Form

Keim pointed out the Commanders “have 22 runs that are 10 or more yards. That leaves them 18th.” His numbers also show the decline in long runs, because “last year was 12.4. They were sixth in the NFL. 2024 they were 12.7. This year it’s 9.1. So, they’re just not getting enough in the run game.”

Croskey-Merritt returning to the dynamic, award-winning form he showed as a rookie would improve this season’s middling number. He’s still a nifty, one-cut-and-go runner who can get to the second level in a hurry and accelerate in the open field.

‘Bill’ has five runs of 20-plus yards, including two of 40 or more, since entering the pros. He also averaged 2.1 yards after contact per rushing attempt during his maiden campaign, according to Pro Football Reference.

Washington’s offense is missing those numbers and qualities, even after the team reunited with two scheme-appropriate running backs. Including an undrafted speedster who flashed some explosiveness during preseason.

The Commanders also brought back a veteran with 102 touchdowns to his credit. A playmaker whose versatility should be a big part of Blough’s plans.

Those plans must also feature the scheme change that worked during the 24-21 win over NFC East rivals the New York Giants in Week 10.

Commanders Making Change on the Ground

The schematic shift is broken down by film analyst and Substack writer Mark Bullock. He explained how “Under new OC David Blough, the Commanders have primarily been a zone run team. But in the second half against the Giants, the Commanders found more success running duo.”

Using inside runs instead of lateral, stretch plays can help the Commanders play more power-based football on the ground. Particularly if Blough helps head coach Dan Quinn make good on his promise to get a breakout player more involved.

Loading the line of scrimmage with blocking tight ends, including valuable incumbent John Bates, should mean more straight-ahead, downhill runs. That style of running will suit Croskey-Merritt’s acceleration and the burst shown by useful veteran Rachaad White.

This changeup, along with Croskey-Merritt’s health, can add the long runs the Commanders are missing.