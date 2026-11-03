Commanders Reunite With Former Seahawks RB Amid Jacory Croskey-Merritt Injury

The Washington Commanders added another running back to their stable of rushers, as RB1 Jacory Croskey-Merritt remains on the injured reserve list (IR) with a groin injury.

Washington utilized the waiver wire to scoop up former Seattle Seahawks running back Robert Henry Jr. on Tuesday, November 3.

“The #Commanders have claimed RB Robert Henry Jr. off waivers,” Tashan Reed of the Washington Post reported via X. “He was cut by the Seahawks earlier this week. Henry was with Washington as a UDFA earlier this year. They add some much-needed help in the backfield with Croskey-Merritt and McNichols out.”

Croskey-Merritt is going to miss at least two more games on IR, after which he may have a ramp up period before returning. The Commanders also recently added veteran Austin Ekeler to the mix, who carried the football eight times in Washington’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.

Rachaad White led the way with 11 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, quarterback Jayden Daniels recorded two carries for 23 yards.

Robert Henry Jr. Was With Commanders on Practice Squad Earlier This Season

As Reed noted, Henry was actually on the Commanders’ practice squad previously this season before the Seahawks plucked him off the Washington PS in early October. Seattle cut Henry on Monday on the heels of the returns of both first-round rookie draft pick Jadarian Price and veteran Zach Charbonnet to the RB room.

An undrafted rookie out of the University of Texas San-Antonio in 2026, Henry spent five seasons playing collegiate football before coming to the league. Now 24 years old, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and nine TDs during his final campaign in college in 2025. He has yet to appear on an NFL field in a regular-season game.

Henry is likely to return to the practice squad in Washington, though he may get an opportunity to join the active roster depending on the health of the position group in the weeks to come.

Robert Henry Jr. Has Pro Skill Set, but Remains Flawed Running Back

Henry had more than moderate success in college, though his status as an undrafted free agent was not a surprise based on pre-draft evaluations.

“Henry is a slasher with a wiggly lower half, allowing him to make sudden cuts and elude tacklers in tight quarters,” Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his scouting report. “He’s quicker than fast and struggles to consistently read/react to the development of run lanes. While his burst can create occasional chunk gains, he too often does not keep runs on their designed tracks. He’s yet to show he can be a major factor on third downs and fumbled six times in the last three seasons, which could be impediments in his pursuit of a roster spot.”

The Commanders (2-4-1) host the Los Angeles Rams (4-4) at Northwest Stadium next Sunday, November 8.