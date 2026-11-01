Jayden Daniels Backs Commanders’ Big Plan for ‘Decisive’ Veteran

Jayden Daniels knows he needs help and he doesn’t care where and how the Washington Commanders find it, even if they plan to offer a bigger role to a declining veteran coming off a serious injury.

Running back Austin Ekeler is not long removed from tearing his Achilles, but the 31-year-old is in line for more work. Ekeler only returned to the Commanders back in late September, and he’s touched the ball sparingly since.

That’s about to change, and Daniels is all for the switch. The franchise quarterback praised Ekeler’s “decisiveness, being a veteran and just his quickness out of the backfield. He’s sudden and he’s very decisive within his route,” per Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby.

Daniels has another reason to welcome Ekeler getting more reps. The versatile back also “helps out and just the leadership thing, whether it’s protection and run schemes and stuff like that. He just understands the whole concept of things.”

Those qualities make Ekeler a useful niche supporting act for Daniels on third downs, but are they enough to justify a lead back’s role? Commanders’ head coach Dan Quinn is gambling Ekeler still has some spark left ahead of a pivotal stretch of the season, beginning against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

Quinn’s desperate after a 1-4-1 start, but Ekeler’s experience and multi-use skill-set could help this gamble pay off handsomely.

Dan Quinn Needs Austin Ekeler Revival

His offense needs a “spark,” so Quinn is turning to Ekeler, hoping he can rekindle some of the magic from the Commanders’ Cinderella 2024 season. Ekeler was a useful contributor when Daniels was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after the Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game and a drubbing at the hands of the Eagles.

It’s been all downhill since, but Ekeler could change things. Quinn thinks so, admitting, “Now that he’s back, we’ll need to lean in more, and he’s able to handle a bigger workload now. It’s the right play,” per Selby.

It’s a lot to ask of a 30-something back who’s tallied just eight carries and four catches across three games, per Pro Football Reference. Especially when “It took about a year for Ekeler to feel confident in his body again” following his injury, according to Selby.

Now he’s healthy, Ekeler offers some underrated speed on the ground. He also remains an accomplished receiver out of the backfield.

What Ekeler isn’t is a true lead back capable of solving the Commanders’ inconsistency and reliance on Daniels in the running game.

Commanders Still Face Talent Problem in the Backfield

The Commanders hardly have a choice but to turn to Ekeler when lead back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is on injured reserve with a groin problem. He was averaging less than four yards per carry, but JCM’s absence is another setback for a disrupted backfield.

The injury bug also struck veterans Jeremy McNichols and Rachaad White at different times. Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters has tried to keep the depth chart stocked, even adding a 49-touchdown runner in mid-October.

What’s missing is an elite workhorse to take the ball out of Daniels’ hands and assume ownership of games. It’s why the Commanders should remain open to any possibility of trading for a former NFL rushing champion.

In the meantime, Quinn will want to see improvement from those blocking in front of his running backs. That improvement won’t come easy against the Eagles’ hulking defensive tackle duo of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

Fortunately, the savvy and vision of a veteran like Ekeler can mitigate trouble along the offensive line.