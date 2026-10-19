Commanders Dealt Potential Setback as 49ers Get Encouraging Mike Evans Injury Update

The Washington Commanders could face another challenge Monday night as the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly optimistic that wide receiver Mike Evans will play despite two injuries.

Evans is officially questionable for the Week 6 matchup with rib and Achilles injuries. The veteran receiver did not practice this week, raising questions about whether he’ll be available when San Francisco hosts Washington on October 19.

However, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter offered an encouraging update for the 49ers on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

According to Schefter, “the 49ers are optimistic” Evans will play against the Commanders.

San Francisco still plans to evaluate the receiver during pregame warmups before making a final decision.

The update could be unwelcome news for Washington, which enters the matchup with a 1-3-1 record and is looking for its second victory of the season.

49ers Get Encouraging Mike Evans Update Despite Missed Practices

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Evans has been one of San Francisco’s most productive offensive players through the first five weeks of the season.

The veteran receiver has recorded 24 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

He is coming off a strong performance against the Seattle Seahawks, catching seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets.

However, his availability for Monday night has remained uncertain.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Evans was dealing with Achilles soreness in addition to his rib injury.

Despite not participating in practice, Evans remained listed as questionable on San Francisco’s final injury report.

Reporters covering the team have offered differing assessments of his chances of playing.

David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reported Saturday that Evans was “on track to play,” based on his understanding of the situation.

However, KNBR’s Larry Krueger expressed a different view.

“Based on what I saw, I’d be very surprised if Mike Evans plays on Monday,” Krueger wrote Saturday.

Schefter’s latest report suggests the 49ers remain hopeful, though the team hasn’t confirmed whether Evans will be active.

Commanders Look to Rebound After Costly Mistake Against Giants

Washington enters Monday’s matchup hoping to recover from a frustrating tie against the New York Giants.

The Commanders had a chance to win in overtime but failed to manage the clock effectively on their final possession.

Washington was within field goal range before a sack ran out the clock, leaving the game tied.

The result added to a difficult start for head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Washington opened the season with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles before suffering another defeat against the Dallas Cowboys.

The team also dealt with a quarterback injury that forced Marcus Mariota into the starting lineup.

Mariota helped Washington earn its only victory so far, a 33-31 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

The Commanders followed that performance with a loss to the Indianapolis Colts before tying New York last week.

A win over San Francisco would give Washington a chance to improve its record while handing the 49ers their first loss of the season.

The Commanders and 49ers kick off Monday, October 19, at 8:15 p.m. ET on “Monday Night Football.”