The Boston Bruins made a bold move when they signed Fraser Minten to an extension weeks before the 2026-27 season began.

On Sep. 8, Boston inked Minten to a seven-year, $50.4 million extension that takes effect next season. Minten, who arrived in Boston via a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2025, played his first full season with the Bruins in 2025-26.

He showed promise, playing in all 82 games, scoring 17 goals, totaling 35 points, and ending the year with a plus-21. Minten was also promising in the faceoff dot in his age-21 season, winning 414 draws. That number was good for a 49.3 faceoff win percentage. Not bad for a 21-year-old.

Minten also logged 15:33 of average ice time, posted 142 hits, and took 10th for the Calder Trophy. That set the stage for an even better 2026-27, so it’s easy to see why Boston extended him before the puck dropped this season.

Minten Emerging As A Legitimate Top-Six Scorer For Bruins

While it is still early and Boston is facing recent struggles, Minten’s productivity has increased. Through 20 games, Minten has seven goals, 13 points, a plus-6, a 17.9 shooting percentage, 16:28 of average total ice time, and a 49.5 faceoff win percentage.

Those are the markings of a true top-six forward, and one who isn’t afraid to land body check after body check. Those give Minten power-forward characteristics, something Boston also has in another top-six forward, Morgan Geekie.

Of course, this is a small sample size with the season nearing its quarter-way mark and Minten remaining relatively unproven. When Boston acquired him in 2025, Minten was a prospect who displayed upside and hardly any NHL experience before posting solid numbers a year later.

Still, Minten’s stock trended upward throughout 2025-26, and that upward trend has continued through the first stage of 2026-27. Should Minten end the year with the 28 goals and 55 points he is on pace for, there will be no doubt that Boston was justified in signing him long-term.

Minten Could Get A Rare Opportunity In The Upcoming Week

Boston returns to the ice on Tuesday night for a showdown against the Los Angeles Kings. They are riding a two-game losing streak that saw opponents outscore them 11-4, so the Bruins need several players to step up and bring their respective A-Games.

Minten has an opportunity to play a hero role that is currently up for grabs. He had a goal in Saturday’s loss to the Minnesota Wild on the power play at 8:45 in the second. The goal halted Minnesota’s onslaught for just over a minute before Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman answered at 10:00.

While Minten’s goal didn’t give Boston any momentum, he showed that he could come up big in a clutch moment. A few more of those clutch goals when the Bruins inevitably rediscover their game, and Minten could start establishing himself as even more of a go-to.

That next opportunity will come on Tuesday. Minten can capitalize, whether he finishes a sequence or helps a linemate finish one. Keep an eye on how Minten performs in the foreseeable future. Boston is banking on him to be a prime member of their younger core.