Matthew Poitras’s slump has the Boston Bruins weighing how much patience a young player deserves. On Monday, Poitras was replaced in the lineup by Sean Kuraly, and the head coach was asked how much leash is right for a young player.

The 22-year-old forward has gone seven games without a point. Based on practice lines, he could be a healthy scratch Tuesday, even with James Hagens out of the lineup, a situation some fans see as an opening for Poitras to move up.

Bruins Preaching Patience… for Now

Marco Sturm gave a lengthy answer about managing the ups and downs of young players.

“We’ve always got to be patient with them. We’ve got to teach them a lot of things. Those kids got to learn, too,” Sturm said. “We need them to push every day as hard as they can; it starts with practice, starts in the gym, starts when their name gets called.”

He called it “a process all year long.” Sturm said he liked how the young players came out and played over the first 20 games, but added, “Now, we’ve got to make sure we are going to stay on top of them.”

The message was clear: development comes with accountability, and playing time is earned.

Will the Bruins Eventually Trade Poitras If They Don’t Use Him?

Poitras’s name has also surfaced in trade talk. On Daily Faceoff Live (Nov. 10), the discussion was that Poitras and defenceman Mason Lohrei are names frequently mentioned around the league. The Edmonton Oilers, at one point, were rumored by Elliotte Friedman to have had some interest.

“I still think they want to bring in somebody, and they’re being responsible in this regard, looking to bring in somebody that can help insulate this club, not just this season… but beyond, so I think they’re exploring a lot of their options.”

The Bruins are reportedly willing to make moves if they improve the club, but aren’t looking exclusively at this season. It’s been reported they are open to making their two first-round picks available. If prospects or young players are moved, Poitras could be among them.

Fans Are Mixed on Sturm’s Approach

While patience is a good thing, not everyone is on board with Sturm’s approach to Poitras.

Some fans have questioned whether he’s the right coach to develop young players, particularly if a veteran like Kuraly gets the nod over a player with much higher upside. For now, the Bruins appear to prefer a patient, demanding approach, though Poitras will need to show more to stay in the lineup.

If the eventual move is to trade him, the Bruins will want to show that he’s a player worth investing in. That means inserting him into the lineup to showcase what he can offer a team as the deadline approaches.