Sabres’ Alternate Goalie Option is Dominating AHL With Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres’ goalies have frustrated their fanbase in the early stages of this season.

Alex Lyon is out with an injury, Colten Ellis was pulled from a game on Monday, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is eternally annoying to Sabres fans.

In some ways, it’s a good problem to have to possess three capable goalies like that.

On the other hand, it’s almost like you can never be happy. It always is going to seem like the grass is greener, because there’ll always be another option in the rotation of goalies.

And speaking of greener grass, some Sabres fans on social media have begun discussing whether the real option to be called upon is actually currently hanging out in the AHL with the Rochester Americans.

Sabres’ Alternate Goalie Option

The Sabres have a 27-year-old goalie currently playing in the AHL named Matt Villalta.

The 6-foot-3 lefty-catcher from Ontario is dominating with the Amerks so far.

Villalta has played four games with Rochester and allowed just six goals in 243 minutes.

He has a 1.48 goals against average with a 2-1-1 record. His save percentage is 94.4%.

How’s that AHL goalie guy down in Rochester looking between the pipes these days? — Ryan Gates (@Corporate_Gates) October 12, 2026

@Corporate_Gates He’s awesome. Big, great positioning, calm, puck sticks to him like glue. Has stolen some games. Good chance he gets a look if things continue. — RobertV (@viscart14) October 13, 2026

The Sabres are relying on Villalta in Rochester because they traded the Amerks’ usual goalie, Devon Levi, to the Edmonton Oilers in the offseason.

Villalta has mostly been a professional hockey journeyman. He has played in the AHL already for the Ontario Reign and the Tucson Roadrunners. He’s suited up in the ECHL for the Fort Wayne Komets. He’s even gotten three career games in the NHL — for the Arizona Coyotes and then after they moved and were the Utah Hockey Club in 2024-25.

This is his first season in the Sabres’ organization after they signed him in July.

The Amerks certainly are glad to have him.

Sabres Reality Check

Despite fans thinking about Villalta as an option, it’s unlikely the Sabres would call him up anytime soon as long as their goalies are healthy.

All three of Buffalo’s currently rostered netminders have a much longer history of NHL success than Villalta.

Even in the AHL, Villalta had just an 89.5 save percentage and 3.10 goals against average last year. There’s a reason he’s spent most of his career in the minor leagues.

There is also something to be said for riding a hot hand, so if Villalta really kept a save percentage above 94 for a few more weeks or a month, maybe the Sabres would consider a drastic move to bench one of their current NHL guys for an unheralded player from the AHL ranks.

For now, though, Villalta will keep doing his best to prove he belongs, even on the lesser stage of the AHL.