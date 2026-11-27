Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started the season with some rust. That said, he has slowly been returning to form and is the Sabres‘ top netminder.

Rachel Lenzi shared on Friday that “UPL is in the starter’s net…” at the Sabres’ morning skate. All signs point to him starting Friday night’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Luukkonen has been on a tear throughout November. Minus that forgettable 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning when he gave up five goals, Luukkonen has played lights-out in the crease.

He is 4-1-0 this month, with a .906 save percentage, and has allowed an average of 2.6 goals per game. His season-long numbers also reflect his improved play in November.

Through 14 starts and 15 appearances, Luukkonen is now 8-4-3 with an .885 save percentage, a 3.20 GAA, and a .429 quality starts percentage. Those numbers remain below average, but another great outing or two will get Luukkonen up to par.

He has also allowed 33 goals at even strength, more than his expected goals allowed (xGA) of 29.9. Regardless of whether one looks at general statistics or an advanced metric, Luukkonen is beginning to close the gap. His play just needs to keep trending north.

One way is for Buffalo’s skaters to hold their ground.

Buffalo’s Forward Lines Take A Hit For Friday’s Matchup

Lenzi shared unfortunate news regarding Buffalo’s lineup for tonight, posting:

“Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Zach Benson (upper body) and Noah Ostlund won’t be available tonight vs. Pittsburgh. Josh Doan skated at left wing on the top line in the morning skate.”

That will be a blow, considering how well Benson and Ostlund have been playing. Benson, with 23 points and five goals in 25 games, has been one of Buffalo’s best playmakers. Ostlund has shown year-to-year improvement, with 15 points and five goals in 25 games.

It will be interesting to see how the Sabres line up beyond the first line. Paul Hamilton shared that “[Justin] Danforth will play which means he’ll be activated.”

There will be lineup shuffling, at least among the forwards group. How the Sabres respond will be a big part of this one. For Luukkonen, it’s also an opportunity to come up big while under pressure.

Luukkonen Can Take Another Step Reclaiming The Net For Shorthanded Sabres

A big outing from Luukkonen while Buffalo is down two of its better forwards will send a clear signal that he’s ready to see extended play in the net come December. That could put an end, for the most part, to Buffalo’s three-goaltender carousel that also includes Alex Lyon and Colten Ellis. More likely, Luukkonen takes the bulk of the starts, with Lyon and Ellis rotating in.

Lyon dealt with an injury earlier in the season and is 0-3-1 since returning. He has an .890 save percentage, a 3.30 GAA, and a .250 quality starts percentage. Lyon last started on Nov. 21 in Buffalo’s 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Ellis last saw action when he relieved Luukkonen in Buffalo’s 8-3 loss to Tampa on Nov. 11. He allowed three goals on eight shots. Before that, he allowed four goals on 26 shots in Buffalo’s 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 8.

Overall, this could be Luukkonen’s job to lose if he enjoys a big outing against the Penguins. The puck drops shortly after 8:00 p.m. EST.