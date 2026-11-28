The Buffalo Sabres hit another speed bump in Friday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Rasmus Dahlin pointed out why that was.

And it had nothing to do with the goaltending.

For a minute, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen looked like he was gaining a stranglehold on the Sabres’ starting goaltender job. Then he went out and gave up four goals on 10 shots in 23:15 of ice time in Buffalo’s eventual 6-3 loss.

Alex Lyon relieved Luukkonen and played the rest of the contest, making 17 saves on 18 shots and looking like the better goaltender.

But Dahlin was quick to point out the goals Luukkonen gave up had nothing to do with Buffalo’s starting netminder.

Rasmus Dahlin Defends Luukkonen After Sabres Loss

Via Heather Engel of NHL.com, Dahlin said:

“I don’t think any of those goals were on him. Our D-zone coverage (wasn’t good enough), all those goals were on us.”

Head coach Lindy Ruff also chimed in:

“…I didn’t like the way we moved the puck, and part of moving the puck is we didn’t skate well enough.”

Further, Justin Alpert of Sabres.com noted Ruff saying:

“I hate pulling the goaltender, to be honest. After 10 minutes, we weren’t a good team. Was hoping that could just give us maybe a little bit of life.”

The above statement implies that pulling Luukkonen was less about his performance. Ruff was looking to create a spark.

Overall, it was a bad outing from the Sabres following a hot start that saw them go up 2-1 with goals from Jiri Kulich and Dahlin at 0:31 and 9:19 in the first period, respectively. Pittsburgh’s Ben Kindel tied the game 1-1 at 7:42 before Dahlin answered.

After that, Pittsburgh answered with goals from Kris Letang at 19:20, Rutger McGroarty at 0:30 into the second period, and Blake Lizotte at 3:15. That’s three goals allowed in under four minutes, and it drives home how rough a patch the Sabres found themselves in.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Could Have Played The Hero…

To play Devil’s Advocate, this is where Luukkonen could have stepped up, made a couple of big saves, and kept things in check. Luukkonen didn’t do that, and it is a missed opportunity to pull off what some of the NHL’s best goaltenders can.

That said, it’s fair not to place the blame on the goaltender. When a team gives up three goals in under four minutes, it means they’re either not playing with energy, aren’t hitting assignments, are out of position, not skating well, or their minds aren’t in the present moment. Or all of the above can be true.

Going forward, it’s still hard to expect Luukkonen to have lost much ground because of one bad outing that lasted a few short minutes. Sure, he could have come up with a monster save or two. But this is a team-related setback, not one where the team played well, and the netminder came up empty.

Lineup Changes May Have Hurt Buffalo

The Sabres were heating up before Friday’s loss. They took three of their last four games, and outscored opponents 20-10 in those four contests.

Buffalo, however, was missing two of its better young point producers against Pittsburgh — Zach Benson and Noah Ostlund. That forced Conor Sheary and Justin Danforth into the lineup, and the Sabres played like a team that was not at full strength.

Buffalo will have a few days to figure things out, with their next matchup scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, against the Edmonton Oilers.