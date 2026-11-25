Former Sabres goaltender Devon Levi is slowly showing he is the same goaltender he was in Buffalo after a rough loss to Vegas.

Levi has lost three straight games, all to strong teams. Levi allowed four goals in the Edmonton Oilers‘ 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Edmonton also scored a respectable seven goals in its previous two matchups — four in Saturday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and three vs. Vegas.

If Levi gets a reprieve, it was in Edmonton’s 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 19, when the Oilers uncharacteristically scored one goal.

While Levi is 10-4-0 through Nov. 25 with a shutout, he has also posted an .892 save percentage and a 2.92 GAA. Not bad numbers, and better than anything Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis have posted in Buffalo.

But Levi has been playing his typical game, which may spell trouble for the Oilers. Levi kicked off the season 10-1-0 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.45 GAA. He is 0-3-0 with an .829 save percentage and a 4.67 GAA since.

He has routinely been prone to hot and cold streaks since he debuted with Buffalo in 2023. In his maiden six-game sample with Buffalo, he finished with a .905 save percentage, a 2.94 GAA, and a .714 quality starts percentage.

Levi looked like the undisputed future franchise goaltender — especially since he arrived so late in the 2022-23 season and fresh from playing college hockey. Then, reality struck the Sabres.

Levi finished 12-15-2 during the rest of his tenure with Buffalo. In 2023-24 and 2024-25, he logged an .892 save percentage, a 3.38 GAA, and a .448 quality starts percentage. He made zero appearances in the Sabres net in 2025-26.

Sabres Made A Smart Move Ending The Devon Levi Experiment

For the Sabres, moving Levi last summer was the right move. This isn’t saying Luukkonen, Ellis, or Lyon are or will be any better. But Levi, like so many previous goaltenders to wear an Edmonton Oilers uniform, is proving to be a solid, at best, but unspectacular netminder.

Levi is also playing for an elite hockey team, and that will always help. Tristan Jarry, whom he is in a timeshare with, has two shutouts, a .907 save percentage, a 2.57 GAA, and a .727 quality starts percentage. Jarry, historically, has been one of the NHL’s most up-and-down goaltenders.

Neither goaltender would be a top choice for a Stanley Cup-caliber team built with a strong defensive and goaltending identity. Even if Edmonton is the exact opposite, the Oilers have shown that solid but unspectacular netminding doesn’t translate into a Stanley Cup-winning season.

Buffalo Still Searching For Its Franchise Goaltender

Despite Buffalo’s recent struggles — 10-10-4 with 24 points and sixth-place in the Atlantic — they own a deep hockey team. They don’t have a clear-cut franchise goaltender, and Levi is proving in Edmonton that he wouldn’t have been much better — if any better — in the crease with the Sabres.

Buffalo failed to land Connor Hellebuyck, who would have saved the situation in the Sabres’ crease. That said, the Sabres still need to find a championship-caliber goaltender.

But through just over a quarter of the season, Levi is slowly showing it never would have been him. Even if the Oilers make a deep playoff run, one must ask if it’s because Levi is playing well in the net or Connor McDavid and Edmonton’s skaters are playing their best hockey.

Given that Levi has faced roughly 26.5 shots per game this season, it is most likely the skaters. Therefore, moving Devon Levi shouldn’t be something Buffalo or its fans look back on with regret.