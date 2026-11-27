The Sabres could be turning a corner at the American Thanksgiving checkpoint. One reason? An uptick in scoring from some struggling forwards.

With Jiri Kulich heating up in recent games, a few veteran forwards could end up joining him. In Wednesday night’s 5-1 win over the New York Rangers, Josh Doan and Jason Zucker provided assists on Joshua Norris’ goal at 2:37 in the second period to put the Sabres up 2-0.

While the trio linked up just once on Wednesday, it could serve as a catalyst for more production in the closing days of November. So far, the Sabres have been top-heavy, with six of their forwards averaging over a half-point per game.

As for Doan, Zucker, and Norris, the returns haven’t been anywhere near as encouraging. Doan, who is in his first year of a seven-year deal that carries a cap hit of $6.95 million, has just eight points, four goals, and a 9.8 shooting percentage in 25 games.

Norris hasn’t fared any better, with eight points and five goals in 25 contests. Norris, however, is posting a 20.0 shooting percentage. He just doesn’t shoot the puck enough, with 25 shots on goal this season. Norris, with a $7.950 cap hit, is Buffalo’s highest-paid forward.

Zucker has just two goals and three points in 16 games. Zucker enjoyed two solid seasons with the Sabres, posting 53 and 45 points in 2024-25 and 2025-26, respectively. That said, he is in his age-35 season, and isn’t expected to be as effective as he once was.

Sabres Could Be At A Turning Point If Doan and Norris Get Consistent

Norris may be the more frustrating case this season. He appeared in 47 regular-season contests between when he was traded to Buffalo in Mar. 2025 and April 2026, posting 14 goals and 36 points.

Now that he’s finally healthy and has seen 25 games, the points production has yet to follow a quarter of the way through the season. If Wednesday night marked a turning point and if he can follow up on Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he will further drive home how deep this Sabres team can potentially go.

Norris has shown flashes earlier in the month. The consistency must follow.

The same applies for Doan, whose 52 points and 25 goals in 2025-26 gave fans a reason to believe Buffalo found a young forward capable of putting up at least solid numbers. But Doan has been up and down throughout his career — with nine points in 11 games in 2023-24 and 19 in 51 in 2024-25.

He has lacked year-over-year consistency. If he can find it, he too will help transform a solid top six in Buffalo into a solid top nine. That could make the Sabres dangerous between the quarter and midseason marks.

Buffalo Could Cook With Production Throughout The Forward Group

The Sabres are heading into an important part of their schedule. Following their Nov. 27 matchup with the Penguins, Buffalo will embark on a Western Conference road trip between Dec. 1 and Dec. 6.

The first matchup in that slate of games will be against the Edmonton Oilers. When Buffalo returns home on Dec. 10, they will face the Oilers again. Then, they will have showdowns with the Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators.

Those are four excruciating matchups that may end up in high-octane play for both sides. If Norris and Doan can keep turning a corner, with Zucker providing supplementary help, Buffalo will match up well against their toughest upcoming opponents.