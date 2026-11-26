The Buffalo Sabres needed more production from their young talent, and they are getting that production from Jiri Kulich.

Kulich took the Second Star in Buffalo’s 5-1 blowout win over the New York Rangers. He helped Rasmus Dahlin open the scoring 17 seconds into the game, providing the primary assist on Dahlin’s wrist shot.

Kulich closed out the scoring at 11:49 in the third period on a snap shot, with Tage Thompson and Zach Benson pitching in with the helpers. Kulich’s performance has given him four points, two goals, and a plus-6 in his previous two matchups.

He also has six points and four goals in his last five games, with a plus-8. Overall, Kulich is now producing over the half-point-per-game mark with nine points and five goals in 17 games.

While he has seen just 14:33 of average total ice time, Kulich’s recent promotion to purely top-six minutes over his last four games catapulted his production. Since playing at least 17 minutes a game, starting on Nov. 19 against the Washington Capitals, Buffalo is 3-1-0.

Kulich also started centering Tage Thompson and Zach Benson on the first line one game prior to that win over Washington. It was Buffalo’s Nov. 17 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Since centering Tage and Benson, Kulich and the Sabres are 3-2-0 and have not lost a game by more than one goal. They lost that Nov. 17 matchup 4-3, and they lost 4-3 to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 21.

Jiri Kulich’s Promotion Has Helped Turn Around The Sabres

The Sabres aren’t out of the woods yet, as Kulich’s sample size is limited to five games. Still, Buffalo hardly resembled the team it was last season. They went 8-8-4 before permanently slotting Kulich with Tage and Benson.

At the time, Kulich was averaging 13:11 of ice time. He had three points, one goal, and a 6.3 shooting percentage. He looked less like a former first-round pick and more like a future lower-liner who could, in a good year, pick up supplementary scoring.

Now that Buffalo is slowly crawling back toward the Atlantic Division’s heavy hitters with 26 points — five points behind the Panthers and the Boston Bruins — it is a signal that Kulich’s increasing presence is helping to drive their resurgence.

Buffalo now only needs two things. One, Kulich must stay healthy. The Sabres also need to keep properly utilizing him.

Kulich Finally Living Up To Expectations In Buffalo

Before Kulich’s recent surge, his best season with the Sabres came in 2024-25. He made 62 appearances and posted 24 points. However, he showed potential with 15 goals. He also showed a willingness to take shots, finishing with an 11.2 shooting percentage.

A blood clot ended his 2025-26 season after 12 games. Before his season ended, Kulich looked as though he were beginning to turn a corner. He posted five points, three goals, and a 15.0 shooting percentage. Kulich also averaged 16:22 of ice time.

When cleared to play again this season, Kulich looked as though he had a hard time getting reacclimated. The Sabres looked as though they were having just as tough a time following up their stunning appearance in the 2026 NHL Playoffs.

Now that Kulich is seeing top-six minutes again and the Sabres look back on track for the moment, it could mark the turning point of their season. Kulich and the Sabres will get a chance to further drive that point home on Friday night when they face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins.